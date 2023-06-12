Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Increasing sales of electric and autonomous vehicles driving market growth

Emergen Research Logo

One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences.

Market Size – USD XX Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of XX%, Market Trends – Advanced designs and safety features in luxury cars ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market is a rapidly growing segment in the automotive industry, driven by advancements in technology and the desire for safer, more convenient driving experiences. The system uses sensors and cameras to detect and interpret hand and finger movements, allowing drivers to control various functions of the car without taking their hands off the steering wheel.

One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences. With the rise of distracted driving and the need to reduce the number of accidents caused by it, automakers are increasingly turning to gesture recognition technology as a solution. By enabling drivers to control various functions without taking their eyes off the road, gesture recognition systems can greatly improve safety and reduce the risk of accidents.

Speak to our analyst to get more detailed analysis on Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/794

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Europe was the leading regional market for automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) in 2020, with the fastest revenue growth. Factors contributing to the revenue growth of this regional market are high per capita income, increasing sales of luxury and autonomous cars, rapid integration of automotive gesture recognition systems in vehicles, and stringent government regulations for automotive safety. Another major factor driving the Europe market growth is the presence of some of the leading industry players including Continental AG, SoftKinetic, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Cognitec Systems in the region.

The Asia Pacific automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) market is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of car accidents and road mishaps, increasing road safety concerns, and rapid adoption of the gesture recognition technology in the automotive industry.

Some of the top companies operating in the global automotive gesture recognition system (AGRS) market include Continental AG, Harman International Industries, SoftKinetic, Synaptics, uSens Inc., Visteon Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Omek Interactive Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd. (formerly Eyesight Technologies), Cognitec Systems, and Neonode Inc.

In March 2020, renowned German company Elmos Semiconductor AG signed a cooperation agreement with consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics for the manufacture of automotive integrated circuits (ICs) in Samsung’s state-of-the-art production facilities. With this deal, Elmos looked to strengthen its Fablite manufacturing strategy and develop cutting-edge automotive technologies. Elmos specializes in semiconductors and sensors for automotive safety controls.

Looking for more information on this Automotive Gesture Recognition System market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-gesture-recognition-system-market

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition System market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition System market.

Segmentation:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Face Recognition

Hand/Finger Print/Leg Recognition

Vision/Iris Recognition

Others

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Touch-based Systems

Touchless Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Multimedia/Infotainment/Navigation

Lighting Systems

Others (gear shifting, door and window opening/closing, etc.)

Make an inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/794

Regional Overview:

The global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Automotive Gesture Recognition System market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Aircraft Landing Gear Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-landing-gear-market

Dental Consumables Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-consumables-market

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-heat-exchanger-market

Animal Wound Care Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/animal-wound-care-market

Chemical Catalyst Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chemical-catalyst-market

Medical Device Reprocessing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-reprocessing-market

Contact Center Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contact-center-analytics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.