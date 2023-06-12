Eco Fibers Market Revenue Projected To Exceed USD 93.64 Billion By 2030 – Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of eco fibers in the textile industry, as well as rising developments in the design of environmental fibers, are major factors

Eco Fibers Market Size – USD 46.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing interest for environmental sustainability and use of such fibers in a circular economy” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Eco Fibers market size reached USD 46.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibers in a circular economy, increasing adoption of eco fibers in the textile industry, as well as rising developments in the design of environmental fibers with hypoallergic, and antibacterial properties are some of the key factors driving the market growth of the eco fibers market.

The increased interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibers in the circular economy is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of this business. In all industries, environmental sustainability has emerged as a crucial principle. Textile fiber regeneration is crucial for sustainability and a circular economy, notably in the fashion and textile industries.

The Eco Fibers market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Eco Fibers industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Recycled fibers accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Recycled textile and garment materials are available throughout the textile and apparel production chain as well as through post-consumer collection methods. The use of recycled raw materials corresponds with increased worldwide industry efforts toward a circular economy (rather than linear) and a closed-loop product cycle. Recycled materials can be manufactured from a range of waste sources, such as old clothing, fabric scraps, PET bottles, and many more. This program is critical to the 12th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations, which advocates for responsible consumption and production. Many other brands and companies around the world employ recycled fibers, which contributes significantly to the segment's revenue growth.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Eco-textiles are becoming increasingly used in industrial applications such as composite material components and automotive applications. Due to rising demand and environmental concerns, researchers are working hard to produce effective and novel materials, particularly in the development and application of natural fiber-reinforced polymers in the vehicle sector. Natural fibers were chosen for use in the building of a car anti-roll bar as a hybrid bio-composite material to determine the best natural fiber that could meet the needs of both customers and the environment. Natural fiber composites have also been demonstrated to be a more environmentally friendly option than glass-reinforced or carbon-reinforced polymer composites.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Eco Fibers market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Eco Fibers Market Includes:

Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, The LYCRA Company, Grasim Industries Limited., Foss Performance Materials, China Bambro Textile Co Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, and David C. Poole Company, Inc.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global eco fibers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural Fibers

Regenerate/Manmade Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Organic Fibers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Textile/Apparel

Industrial

Medical Purposes

Household & Furnishing

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Eco Fibers market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Eco Fibers market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Eco Fibers market.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

