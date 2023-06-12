Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers Market to Reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Reduction in Blood Pressure

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Angiotensin II receptor blockers Market was valued at USD 7.87 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.51%. Drugs that block Angiotensin II receptors have various beneficial effects on the body, including reducing vasoconstriction, apoptosis, inflammation, fibrosis, and coagulation by blocking the renin-angiotensin system. This leads to a decrease in blood pressure and inhibition of other harmful actions associated with Angiotensin II. As a result, these drugs are commonly used in the treatment of coronary heart disease, heart failure, diabetic nephropathy, and for lowering blood pressure.

Furthermore, ARBs specifically block the stimulation at the angiotensin type-1 receptor without affecting the type-2 receptor. This property can provide advantages in terms of improving endothelial dysfunction, vascular remodeling, cardiac safety, and renal protection. ARB drugs are also effective in slowing down the progression of diabetic nephropathy and reducing proteinuria in patients with type 2 diabetes.

These effects are not solely dependent on blood pressure reduction. In patients with chronic kidney disease and well-controlled blood pressure, angiotensin II receptor blockers, such as ARBs, are more effective in reducing proteinuria and slowing the progression of the disease compared to angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Moreover, research indicates that angiotensin receptor blocking drugs are associated with lower mortality rates in patients with pre-dialytic stage-5 chronic kidney disease when compared to ACE inhibitors.

Segments Covered in the Report –

Among the different ARB drugs, Azilsartan, Candesartan, Eprosartan, Irbesartan, Losartan, Olmesartan, Telmisartan, and Valsartan hold prominent positions. Each of these drugs contributes to the overall market revenue and demonstrates unique characteristics in targeting Angiotensin II receptors.

In terms of applications, ARBs find extensive use in the treatment of various conditions. Hypertension, a common medical concern affecting a large population worldwide, stands out as a significant application area for these drugs. The revenue generated from ARB usage in hypertension treatment is expected to witness substantial growth.

Additionally, ARBs are employed in managing cardiovascular risks. The ability of these drugs to mitigate endothelial dysfunction, vascular remodeling, and provide cardiac safety and renal protection makes them valuable in addressing cardiovascular complications.

Furthermore, ARBs prove to be effective in managing kidney failure in individuals with diabetes. Diabetic nephropathy is a serious complication that often leads to kidney failure, and ARBs have demonstrated their efficacy in slowing down disease progression and reducing proteinuria in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Chronic kidney diseases (CKD) represent another important application area for ARBs. Particularly in CKD patients with controlled blood pressure, renin-angiotensin system inhibitors such as ARBs are highly effective in reducing proteinuria and slowing down the rate of disease progression. These drugs have shown superiority over angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors in terms of outcomes and mortality rates, as evidenced by research.

Strategic development:

The Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) market is experiencing strategic developments aimed at enhancing its growth and addressing evolving market needs. Key players in the market are implementing various strategies to strengthen their market position and expand their product offerings.

One of the primary strategies observed in the market is product development and innovation. Companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce new and improved ARB drugs. These innovations focus on enhancing drug efficacy, improving patient compliance, and minimizing side effects. By introducing novel formulations, such as extended-release or combination therapies, companies aim to offer differentiated products that cater to specific patient populations.

In addition to product development, strategic collaborations and partnerships are gaining traction in the ARB market. Pharmaceutical companies are entering into collaborations with research institutions, universities, and other industry players to leverage their combined expertise in drug development and accelerate the discovery of new ARBs. Such partnerships enable access to novel technologies, research resources, and specialized knowledge, facilitating the development of breakthrough therapies.

Market players are also focusing on geographical expansion to tap into new markets and gain a competitive edge. Companies are expanding their distribution networks, establishing strategic alliances with local distributors, and entering into licensing agreements to penetrate untapped regions. This allows them to reach a wider patient base and capitalize on the growing demand for ARBs in emerging markets.

Another strategic development in the ARB market is the emphasis on marketing and promotional activities. Companies are investing in targeted marketing campaigns to raise awareness about ARB drugs among healthcare professionals, patients, and the general public. These efforts aim to educate stakeholders about the benefits of ARBs over other antihypertensive medications and position their products as the treatment of choice for various indications, such as hypertension, cardiovascular risks, and kidney diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies are actively involved in the Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) market. These companies play a crucial role in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of ARB drugs. AstraZeneca, Daichii Sankyo, Novartis, Abbvie, Lupin, Takeda, and Zydus Cadila are among the key players in this market.

AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical company, has a strong presence in the ARB market. The company's ARB portfolio includes widely used drugs such as losartan and olmesartan. Daichii Sankyo, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, is also a major player in the ARB market. Their ARB drug, olmesartan medoxomil, has gained significant popularity.

Novartis, a global pharmaceutical company, has made significant contributions to the ARB market with their drug, valsartan. Abbvie, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, has a presence in the ARB market with their product candesartan.

Lupin, an Indian pharmaceutical company, has a diverse portfolio of ARB drugs, including telmisartan. Takeda, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets ARB drugs such as irbesartan and candesartan.

Zydus Cadila, an Indian pharmaceutical company, is actively involved in the ARB market with their product olmesartan medoxomil.

These companies play a crucial role in meeting the global demand for ARB drugs, addressing various medical conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular risks, kidney failure in diabetes, and chronic kidney diseases. Their contributions in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing have made them key players in the ARB market.

