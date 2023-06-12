Everest Discovery LLC Becomes a RelativityOne Silver Partner

A National Women-Owned & ISO-Certified Company Deepens Commitment to RelativityOne with New Partner Status

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 -- Everest Discovery LLC, a top women-owned national provider of eDiscovery and litigation support services, announced today that it has become a RelativityOne Silver Partner for providing an exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users.



Everest Discovery’s attainment of the RelativityOne Silver Partner status not only highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence but also solidifies its position as a premier provider of cutting-edge solutions in the ever-evolving legal technology landscape.

This recognition grants Everest Discovery expanded access to a wide range of resources, empowering its team to deliver even more value and efficiency to its clientele. With a commitment to excellence, diversity and innovation, Everest Discovery continues to thrive and broaden its presence in the legal industry, fostering diversity and empowering women-led enterprises.

“Attaining the RelativityOne Silver Partner status reaffirms our dedication to exceptional services, forward-thinking solutions and continued growth as a trusted women-owned eDiscovery and litigation support services provider,” states Sue Pellegrino, owner and president of Everest Discovery.

The RelativityOne Silver Level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction and staff training and certifications. These partners are also proven innovators, with at least one custom application available in the Relativity App Hub. Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Everest Discovery as a RelativityOne Silver Partner, a well-deserved accomplishment for their commitment to raising the standard of what customers can come to expect from a service provider,” says Laurie Usewicz, chief partner officer at Relativity. “I look forward to seeing how they will continue to innovate with RelativityOne to help their end users tackle even the most complex e-discovery challenges.”

RelativityOne leverages comprehensive AI capabilities to quickly produce insights and dramatically reduce the time and effort associated with review. RelativityOne holds ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA and FedRAMP certifications and is secure from the ground up with proactive threat intelligence and 24/7 monitoring. Additionally, RelativityOne’s scalability features and functionality allow users to navigate the complexity of managing large volumes of data needed in today’s data-centric society.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor. Please contact Everest at sales@everestdiscovery.com or visit www.everestdiscovery.com for more information.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

