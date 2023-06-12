Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size Worth USD 6.75 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.20 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) market size was USD 4.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements, rising sedentary lifestyles, and increasing geriatric population are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Therapies using an implantable device have become a crucial therapy option owing to rise in number of patients suffering from heart failure and difficulties in managing severe heart failure syndromes in clinical practice. These treatments can be divided into two main groups depending on the kind of heart failure. As a standard of care, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) is used to treat patients with ventricular dyssynchrony, an abnormality of heart rhythm.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023- 2032

CAGR: 4.8%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Some major companies in the global market report include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, BIOTRONIK, MicroPort, LivaNova PLC, OSCOR Inc., OSYPKA MEDICAL., MEDICO S.R.L., and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The CRT- pacemaker segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market in 2022. This is due to increasing number of senior individuals around the world, prevalence of CVD, and efforts of major market participants to enhance their offers.

Also, more physicians are advising use of CRT-P for patients with heart failure who would benefit more from pacing than defibrillation, which is rising demand for CRT-P. In addition, CRT-P is an implantable pacemaker used to treat patients suffering from heart failure.

The hospital & cardiac center segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth in the global CRT market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for CRT devices due to prevalence of surgical operations in healthcare facilities. Also, hospitals aid in lessening the prospect of unfavorable reactions to life-saving therapies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CRT market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

CRT-Defibrillators

CRT-Pacemakers

· End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy industry by 2032?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

