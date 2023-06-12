Rail Asset Management Market Size to Reach US$ 18.97 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rail asset management market size reached USD 10.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing congestion as a result of outdated railway infrastructure and increasing number of government initiatives are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the rail asset management market.

Railway networks have generally been one of the major assets in most countries, and their proper management has long been a priority for railway asset owners and operators. Rail assets require a significant investment, and account for a sizable amount of the organization's service delivery expenditures. Even little improvements in asset management can have a significant impact. The rail sector is concerned about the state of its assets and is actively involved in creating new methods and procedures for infrastructure maintenance. The requirement to control asset conditions and the shift towards condition-based maintenance has increased the use of big data analytics for rail asset management. Rail industries have typically tracked and analyzed the integrity, safety, and compliance of their assets and infrastructure using field employees and paper records. Currently, digital rail asset management may assist businesses in achieving more efficient ways by utilizing technologies such as linked asset life-cycle management and digital field equipment. Connected, intelligent equipment enabled by the rail Internet of Things (IoT) enables continuous tracking of rail assets by acquiring real-time data via sensors, camera drones, and other mobile technologies and sending the data into analytics engines for further analysis. Having this network of sensors that monitor infrastructure in real-time provides huge benefits for enterprises dealing with aging infrastructure, particularly in maintenance, repair, and operations.

However, high cost associated with deployment, complexities involved with legacy infrastructure and concerns for data security and privacy are some factors expected to act as restraints to growth of the market.

A few of the significant players in this market are:

Siemens, Hitachi, Ltd., SAP, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Alstom, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, and Atkins

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Professional services

System integration & deployment

Consulting & training

Support & maintenance

Managed services

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Asset planning & scheduling

Workforce management

Asset Performance Management (APM)

Analytics

Security

Network management

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Rail infrastructure

Rolling stock

Others

The global Rail Asset Management Market is divided into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study gives practical insights and assesses the contribution of each region to the worldwide Rail Asset Management Market’s growth.

