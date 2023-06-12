Snail Inc. Participates in the 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo

/EIN News/ -- CULVER CITY, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced its participation at the recent 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo. The event was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in California from June 8-9th.



Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, participated in a panel discussion titled "Blockchain & Traditional Gaming: Competitors or Collaborators?" as a guest speaker. In the discussion, Mr. Tsai shared insightful perspectives on the converging landscapes of blockchain technology and traditional gaming, adding a unique dimension to this critical industry dialogue.

The 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo is an annual event for gamers, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to come together and explore the newest technologies and gaming trends in the web3 gaming industry. It includes a variety of speakers, vendors, competitions, and activities designed to appeal to the modern gaming demographic, serving as a comprehensive platform for the exploration and celebration of innovations in the web3 gaming landscape.

Jim Tsai remarked, "We are excited about our participation at the 3XP Web3 Gaming Expo. Our engagement at the Expo underscores Snail's commitment to remaining at the forefront of emerging trends and technological evolution in the gaming sector. The Expo offered us a unique platform to connect with fellow industry leaders, fostering an environment conducive to mutual learning and potential strategic partnerships. We are committed to leveraging these opportunities to further augment Snail's market presence and diverse offerings."

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, My Nintendo Store and the Amazon Appstore; the potential for strategic partnerships; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com