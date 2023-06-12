$1 Million Gift Focuses on Recruiting Qualified Pharmacy Students

Gift Adds to Cedarville's $131.8 Million Campaign

/EIN News/ -- CEDARVILLE, OHIO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, Dr. Lucy Malmberg, a nationally renowned pharmacist, has given $1 million to establish the George and Lucy Malmberg Foundation Pharmacy Scholarship.

The scholarship will support student recruitment and create a “hardship fund,” which will offer aid to students who are facing financial difficulty due to unforeseen circumstances. The scholarship will also finance travel expenses for students participating in medical mission trips and professional organization meetings.

This donation is a part of Cedarville’s $175 million One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville. Currently, the university has commitments of $131.8 million. The campaign is focused on expanding Cedarville’s facilities, maximizing affordability for students, enhancing the student experience, and providing a financial foundation for the university’s sustainability.

“Pharmacy is a profession of compassion and care when it is lived at its best,” said Malmberg. “People need relational, compassionate care from someone who is medically and pharmaceutically competent. People need to know that they are known, loved and cared for, and pharmacy is a way of doing that.”

Malmberg is an educational philanthropist, pharmacist, entrepreneur, and former CEO and board chair of Wedgewood Pharmacy in Swedesboro, New Jersey. She and her late husband, Geroge, co-founded Wedgewood Pharmacy in 1981 and worked together to transform the local community pharmacy. They were passionate about supporting Christian pharmacists to continue to transform the industry.

During more than 40 years of pharmacy experience, Malmberg has served on numerous boards and associations, including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International (CPFI), where she met Dr. Jeff Bates, dean of Cedarville’s School of Pharmacy.

“The school of pharmacy is beyond grateful for this generous donation that will allow us to recruit Christian pharmacy students,” said Bates. “Dr. Malmberg’s donation will transform our ability to shape our students throughout their pharmacy journey so that their cost of attendance is contained, and they can be eternally focused and missionally minded. "

Of the $1 million gift, $750,000 will fund student recruitment efforts in order to continue bringing qualified students into Cedarville’s pharmacy program. The remaining funds are broken down into categories: $100,000 for pharmacy students who travel on mission trips or contribute at professional pharmacy organization meetings, $100,000 for the hardship fund and $50,000 for professional development for students.

This $1 million gift will provide funds to improve student recruitment, provide travel opportunities for mission trips and professional pharmacy organization meetings, create a hardship student fund and aid in the professional development and technical needs for students.

“When you are a Christ follower and a pharmacist, you have such a powerful way of touching people,” added Malmberg.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, high graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

By Caroline Tomlinson

Photo Captions

1- Dr. Samson Amos works with a student in a lab in Cedarville University School of Pharmacy.

2- Dr. Lucy Malmberg Headshot.







Attachments

Mark D. Weinstein Cedarville University 937-532-6885 (m) mweinstein@cedarville.edu