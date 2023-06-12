Quisitive Adds Managed Detection & Response (MDR) to Security Services Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, announced that it is adding 24x7x365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities to its services portfolio, as an integrated service within its Spyglass Security solution and Azure Management Services solution. Quisitive has selected CRITICALSTART® a leading partner in Microsoft Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) security services program, as well as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), as a partner to augment Quisitive’s portfolio of enterprise security and compliance solutions.



Security and managed services continue to be high-demand areas for enterprise customers to manage cybersecurity risks and ensure business continuity and optimal performance. MDR is a proactive approach to cybersecurity that combines advanced technology, expert analysts, and 24x7x365 threat monitoring and response activities. By subscribing to Quisitive’s security solutions, customers will be able to enhance visibility and protection across their endpoints, cloud, email, and filesharing. Adding MDR capabilities broadens the scope of Quisitive’s security services, reduces the time to detect and respond to threats, and minimizes the impact of breaches for customers.

Quisitive’s Spyglass Security and Compliance solution leverages Microsoft’s extensive security portfolio to reduce the complexity and cost of managing multiple security tools and vendors. In addition to implementing and sustaining security technology, Quisitive also provides customers with a dedicated team of security experts who act as an extension of their IT staff, with seamless coverage around the clock. Critical Start augments Quisitive’s security offerings by adding MDR, a new security operations center (SOC), security software solutions, research capabilities, and threat hunting, all backed by deep Microsoft expertise. These added capabilities, combined with Quisitive’s robust security services offerings, provide customers comprehensive protection with a centralized view of their security landscape, as well as security coaching and 24x7x365 monitoring.

"Quisitive continues to invest focus in leading security and compliance technologies and methodologies aligned to our customers' growing demands. We leverage a unique set of Microsoft tools, first-party IP solutions, zero-trust disciplined experts, and partner capabilities to deliver continuous monitoring with premier customer experience. Critical Start's global threat intelligence, vast playbook experiences, and integral research capabilities are helping to round out our toolset to serve our customers and continue to grow this area of our business," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

