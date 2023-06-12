Global Disposable Gloves Market to Reach USD 22.9B by 2030, Driven by Rising Safety Focus and Healthcare Demand

Reports And Data

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.9 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disposable Gloves Market, forecasted period anticipates a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, with a projected market size of USD 22.9 Billion by 2030. Several factors contribute to the growth of this market, including an increased focus on safety and hygiene due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The healthcare sector's demand for disposable gloves for medical procedures and patient examinations, as well as the needs of research laboratories and centers, further drive revenue growth. Government investments in healthcare modernization also play a significant role. Disposable gloves are essential safety products that prevent cross-contamination and shield wearers from direct contact with harmful agents like bacteria and pathogens. Ongoing research initiatives and laboratory experiments are additional factors expected to bolster market revenue growth in the coming years.

The market offers a wide range of natural rubber or latex gloves, both powdered and powder-free, known for their excellent elasticity and resistance against acids and alkalis. Latex gloves find primary use in the healthcare and food sectors. Nitrile gloves, made from rubber and nitrile butadiene, are cost-effective, puncture-resistant, and offer temperature and chemical resistance. Compared to other types, they are relatively cheaper.

On the other hand, vinyl gloves are less durable and provide limited protection against heat and various chemicals. They are commonly used in non-hazardous environments, including cleaning, painting, and similar tasks. The commercial services sector's increasing adoption of these glove types is expected to drive market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global disposable gloves market offers a variety of products based on different factors. One way to categorize them is based on whether they are powdered or powder-free. Powdered gloves are commonly used in various industries and applications. They provide lubrication and ease of donning and doffing. On the other hand, powder-free gloves have become increasingly popular due to concerns about potential allergic reactions and contamination caused by the powder.

Another way to classify disposable gloves is based on the material used in their production. Natural rubber gloves, also known as latex gloves, are widely used due to their excellent elasticity and resistance against acids and alkalis. They find extensive applications in the medical and healthcare sectors, where protection against contaminants is crucial.

Polypropylene gloves, made from a synthetic material, are lightweight and offer cost-effective protection. However, they are not as durable or resistant to chemicals as other materials, limiting their use primarily to non-hazardous environments.

Nitrile gloves, manufactured using rubber and nitrile butadiene, have gained popularity for their puncture resistance, temperature resistance, and chemical resistance. They are cost-effective and relatively cheaper compared to other types of disposable gloves, making them a preferred choice across various industries.

Neoprene gloves, made from a synthetic material, provide excellent resistance to chemicals, oils, and solvents. They are commonly used in laboratory settings, research facilities, and industries that involve contact with hazardous substances.

Vinyl gloves, while less durable than other materials, are widely used in non-hazardous environments and for tasks such as cleaning, painting, and general-purpose applications. They offer limited protection against heat and chemicals but are preferred for their cost-effectiveness.

Lastly, there are other materials used for manufacturing disposable gloves, depending on specific requirements and niche applications. These may include specialty gloves made from different materials to cater to unique needs.

Considering the end-use outlook, the medical and healthcare sectors are the primary consumers of disposable gloves. The need for safety and hygiene, particularly in medical procedures and patient examinations, drives the demand for disposable gloves in these sectors. The use of gloves is essential for preventing cross-contamination and ensuring the protection of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Strategic development:

American Nitrile, a privately held company based in Ohio, unveiled a new manufacturing facility for nitrile gloves in Grove City, United States, on September 8th, 2021. Spanning an impressive 527,000 square feet, the facility is set to generate 400 employment opportunities within the city. The establishment of this facility is in response to the growing need for latex-free gloves, both in the medical and non-medical sectors, for applications in government, healthcare, and industrial settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global disposable gloves market features a fragmented competitive landscape, with numerous players operating at both global and regional levels. These key players are actively involved in product development and strategic alliances as part of their efforts to enhance their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market.

Among the prominent companies in the market, some notable names include Ansell Ltd., a leading manufacturer of healthcare safety solutions. Another major player is Top Glove Corporation Bhd, a renowned manufacturer of latex gloves with a significant market presence. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, an established player in the rubber industry, is also a key contributor to the disposable gloves market.

Adventa Berhad, a company specializing in healthcare and medical devices, is actively involved in producing and distributing disposable gloves. Cardinal Health, a multinational healthcare services and products company, is another major player in the market. Dynarex Corporation, known for its comprehensive range of disposable medical products, including gloves, plays a significant role as well.

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, and Newell Co. are also notable players in the global disposable gloves market, offering a diverse range of products to cater to various industry requirements. Adenna LLC, Atlantic Safety Products, and KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.) are among the other key companies operating in this market.

These companies, along with several others, actively compete in the global disposable gloves market, employing various strategies to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for high-quality disposable gloves worldwide.

