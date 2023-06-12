Image Intensifier Market Size Worth USD 1,159.7 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing military expenditure across the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Image Intensifier Market Size – USD 890.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Image Intensifier Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The image intensifier market size was USD 890.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing military expenditure across the world is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Ability of night vision equipment to give military operations an advantage at night has greatly raised product demand, thus increasing demand for image intensifiers. With advent of sensor fusion technology, which is anticipated to drive market growth due to its ability to transfer images for intelligence gathering, new developments in the field of image intensification and thermal devices have been successful in providing vision over a wide range of spectrum.

Image Intensifier Market, By Diameter (<18 mm, 18 mm and Others), By Application (Cameras, Scopes and Others) and By End-Use Vertical (Medical, Industrial and Others), By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Dantec Dynamic, L3 Technologies, Inc., Siemens, Optexim JSC, Photek, PHOTONIS, Lambert Instruments BV, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, Inc., and ARSELAN A.S.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Image Intensifier Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

<18 mm

18 mm

25mm

>25 mm

<6inch

6 inch

9 inch

12 inch

16 inch

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Cameras

Scopes

Googles

X-Ray Detectors

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Image Intensifier Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 18mm segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth during the forecast period. In terms of strength, longevity, and picture responsiveness, 18 mm image intensifiers are miles ahead of other types of image intensifiers.

The Google segment is expected to register a substantial growth over the forecast period. Demand for upgraded and improved night vision goggles has increased as a result of worldwide defense equipment modernization projects.

In October 04, 2021, Lambert Instruments B.V., a specialized developer and manufacturer of low light detection and high-speed imaging systems, which are used in a variety of demanding and crucial applications was acquired by Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., a global leader in highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Image Intensifier Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

