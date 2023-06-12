Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market to Perceive Highest CAGR of 22.7% by 2032 Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

The global breast cancer liquid biopsy market size reached USD 5.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for minimally invasive approaches in oncology is driving revenue growth of the market. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive method for identification of tumor markers, either as an alternative for patients whose tissue is unable to be biopsied, or to evaluate drug response. It is less costly than tumor tissue biopsy and offers an accurate understanding of genomic landscape of a tumor. Liquid biopsy is witnessing increased demand in diagnosis of solid and other tumors. In addition, one of the other key factors driving market revenue growth is expansion of research & development into the creation of breast cancer liquid biopsy solutions to address breast-related issues and conditions. Development of novel technologies is made possible by the increasing number of research activities carried out by an array of institutions around the world. Effectiveness of newer technologies makes it easier for them to enter the market.

Furthermore, market revenue growth is significantly supported by rising prevalence of breast cancer globally. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving significant demand for early detection and precise prognosis of mammary neoplasia, and this is generating significant demand for breast cancer liquid biopsy solutions worldwide. High cost of developing novel breast cancer liquid biopsy circulating biomarkers is a major restraint to revenue growth of the market. Preference and affordability among low-income strata is expected to be hampered to a major extent as a result of high cost.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market on the basis of application, circulating biomarker, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Early Detection/Screening

Diagnosis

Others

Circulating Biomarker Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles

Others

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

The Menarini Group, NeoGenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN, Biocept, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Epic Sciences, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Highlights from the Report

Early detection/screening segment is expected to register the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The ability of breast cancer liquid biopsy to aid in identifying early breast cancer is driving preference and supporting this segment's revenue growth. For instance, a group of scientists in the USC Michelson Convergent Science Institute in Cancer put to the test a hypothesis that the high-definition liquid biopsy may identify many cancer biomarkers, including the so-called "oncosomes" — nanosized, membrane-enclosed freight carriers that improve the environment in the body for cancer growth. The group has demonstrated in the past that cancer cells release these oncosomes.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of this segment is increasing implementation of CTC in biomarker research using liquid biopsy. CTCs have clinical utility in cancer prognosis prediction, therapy regimen selection, monitoring, and applications as drug targets. They can also be used to assist therapeutic cancer care.

Market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The region's economic growth is significantly influenced by rising financing for oncological research, notably molecular and cellular detection methods, from governmental and non-governmental organizations. Another key driver boosting market revenue growth in this region is increasing number of market participants investing in mammary imaging-based biopsy equipment. For instance, some of the market participants in the United States who are engaged in breast cancer liquid biopsy and imaging include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories. The number of product launches owing to growing number of companies in the region is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period.

Regional Landscape section of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

