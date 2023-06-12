Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market Top Companies Overview Worth USD 939.3 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of ophthalmic infection is a major factor driving artificial cornea and corneal implant market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 437.6 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global artificial cornea and corneal implant market published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Artificial cornea and corneal implant industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Artificial cornea and corneal implant market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters.

The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market size was USD 437.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic infection, rising investment and initiatives in eye care, increasing research and development in artificial cornea implants, and growing number of surgeries and demand for new techniques are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth.



Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic or eye infections is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. According to the research, there are between 1 and 1.4 million fungal eye infections every year in the developing world, which result in over 600,000 individuals losing vision in one eye. One type of eye infection, Fungal keratitis cases have poor prognoses as they are typically detected too late to save eyesight. 10% of the patient require surgical eye removal, and 60% of patients will lose vision in the affected eye. In contrast, early diagnosis by corneal implantation typically preserves both the eye and vision.



Furthermore, growing number of surgeries and demand for new techniques are driving the market revenue growth. Nowadays, most of the population is adopting cornea implantation for eye infections. According to the Ophthalmology Times article, the number of elective procedures has dropped from 200 surgeries per week to only ten surgeries each week. The American Academy of Ophthalmology estimates that approximately 10 million individuals globally require corneal transplants and that there is a high demand for corneal donors. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, corneal diseases caused poor vision that affects 6.8 million individuals across the country in one eye and 1 million populations in both eyes.

Competitive Landscape:



The leading companies operating in the Artificial cornea and corneal implant market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Artificial cornea and corneal implant market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:



CorneaGen, AJL Ophthalmic S.A., Addition Technology, Presbia PLC, EyeYon, LinkoCare Life Sciences AB, MEDIPHACOS, SightLife, San Diego Eye Bank., Aurolab.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The human cornea segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The human cornea is the only treatment option for the estimated 12.7 million individuals who are blind from corneal stromal disease is an implanted cornea from a human donor. Researchers have now developed a cell-free genetically modified corneal tissue implant made of pig skin collagen protein and a minimally invasive surgical procedure for its placement, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The keratoprosthesis registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022 owing to having some advantages. It is the most popular method of corneal transplantation due to the limited swelling, vision restoration, and lack of graft rejection options. A keratoprosthesis, which incorporates a donor cornea with an artificial one, can be helpful for patients who need extensive ocular surface surgery. The abbreviation for the synthetic cornea is keratoprosthesis.

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, which are driving revenue growth of the market in this region. For instance, two of the main risk factors for Cardio-cerebrovascular Diseases (CVDs) are hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Hypertension was the main factor in more than 670,000 deaths in the United States in 2020. A systolic blood pressure of greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic blood pressure of greater than 80 mmHg, or using a hypertension medication, characterizes approximately half of the adults in the United States



Market Segmentation by product type:

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial cornea and corneal implant market on the basis of type, transplant type, disease type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Artificial Cornea

Human Cornea

Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Endothelial Keratoplasty

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Anterior lamellar keratoplasty

Keratoprosthesis

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Fungal Keratitis

Keratoconus

Fuch’s Dystrophy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Artificial cornea and corneal implant Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Artificial cornea and corneal implant market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

