PHILIPPINES, June 12 - Press Release

June 12, 2023 CHIZ: FORMER SEN. BIAZON SERVED PHL 'IMPECCABLY' Sen. Chiz Escudero on Monday (June 12) mourned the passing of former Senator Rodolfo Biazon as he lauded the decorated military general for serving the Philippines "impeccably" all throughout his more than five decades in government service. Escudero likewise extended his prayers and condolences to the Biazon family through Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, who announced the death of the Biazon patriarch this morning due to severe pneumonia. "My sincerest condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of Senator Rodolfo 'Pong' Biazon, a former colleague in the Senate and a fellow worker in government who served his country impeccably," Escudero said in a brief statement. Escudero and Biazon became colleagues in the upper chamber during the latter's last remaining three years from 2007 to 2010. The Bicolano senator was then serving his first six-year term in the Senate. According to Mayor Biazon, the former senator "was diagnosed with lung cancer in July of 2022 and underwent chemotherapy. Last month up until his death, the elder Biazon was confined at the Asian Hospital for severe pneumonia that further weakened his lungs. "He courageously fought his last battle like a Marine would, but it is the Lord's will which prevails. The family is grateful that we were able to spend his last moments with us intimately and peacefully," Mayor Biazon said. The elder Biazon was born on April 14, 1935 in Batac, Ilocos Norte and took up mechanical engineering at FEATI University before deciding to enter the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in 1957. According to his Senate biography, Biazon served in the following posts: Superintendent of PMA in 1986-87, Commandant of the Philippine Marines in 1987-89, Commanding General of the NCR Defense Command in 1988-90, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Vice Chief of Staff in 1990-91 and AFP Chief of Staff in 1991. Considered a military hero and a defender of democracy, Biazon quelled several coup attempts by the Reform the Armed Forces Movement (RAM) against the administration of President Corazon C. Aquino. Biazon was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was reelected in 1998. In 2010, he ran and won as congressman of the lone district of Muntinlupa and was reelected in 2013. He retired from politics in 2016.