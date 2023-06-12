Submit Release
Vietnamese leaders congratulate Philippines on Independence Day

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Võ Văn Thưởng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent congratulatory messages to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on the country’s Independence Day (June 12, 1898-2023).

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ meanwhile, congratulated Philippine Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his message of congratulations to Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

Việt Nam and the Philippines established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1976. In late 2015, the two countries signed an agreement to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. — VNS

