Worldwide Paraffin Wax Market Size Worth USD 8.58 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in demand from the beauty industry is a significant factor driving the global paraffin wax market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Paraffin Wax Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global paraffin wax market size is expected to reach USD 8.58 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A steady revenue growth of the paraffin wax market can be attributed to increase in demand from the beauty industry. Mineral oils such as paraffin, which come in a variety of forms, are frequently used in face creams and body lotions. Paraffin is utilized in beauty products as it is a less expensive technique to make skin feel hydrated. When heated and applied to the skin or joint area, paraffin wax has a long history of treating a wide range of physical ailments, including enhancing blood flow, lowering pain, and treating arthritis. Additionally, an emollient, paraffin aids in softening the skin. By opening pores, the heated wax also aids in retaining moisture, leaving hands feeling softer, smoother, and better than before. Paraffin wax also becomes hard when it cools. Dead skin and grime are removed from the skin along with the wax, making the hands smoother.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1237

Paraffin Wax Market By Type (Full Refined Wax, Semi-refined Wax, Others), By Application (Candles, Packaging, Board Sizing, Rubber, Hot Melts, Cosmetics, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030. Paraffin is utilized in beauty products as it is a less expensive technique to make skin feel hydrated. When heated and applied to the skin or joint area, paraffin wax has a long history of treating a wide range of physical ailments, including enhancing blood flow, lowering pain, and treating arthritis. Additionally, an emollient, paraffin aids in softening the skin. By opening pores, the heated wax also aids in retaining moisture, leaving hands feeling softer, smoother, and better than before. Paraffin wax also becomes hard when it cools. Dead skin and grime are removed from the skin along with the wax, making the hands smoother.

Key Players Included in this report are:

PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Group, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Sasol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The International Group, Inc., Petrobras, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., and Repsol S.A.

What can be explored with the Paraffin Wax Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Paraffin Wax Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Paraffin Wax Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Paraffin Wax Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1237

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 28 July 2021, Max&Bien, which is a Netherlands-based cheesemaker, debuted the world’s first vegan cheese wheel coated in paraffin wax to emulate traditional-style Dutch cheeses. This vegan cheese comes in 1.2 kilograms wheels for cheese and delicatessen stores as well as 150 grams mini-wheels. The cheese itself is made from fermented wheat and comes in three flavors: cumin, truffle, and mustard.

The semi-refined wax segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing use in various applications owing to its benefits. Oil is present in semi-refined paraffin between 0.5% to 1.5%. Semi-refined paraffin wax is used in the production of PVC, laminate, candles, paint, pyrotechnics, and matches. Additionally, it is utilized in pencils, crayons, carbon paper, floor polishes, automobiles, cable filling chemicals, electrical industries, tires, torches, and other rubber products.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Paraffin Wax Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fully Refined Wax

Semi-refined Wax

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Candles

Packaging

Board Sizing

Rubber

Hot Melts

Cosmetics

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Paraffin Wax Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1237

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Paraffin Wax Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Paraffin Wax Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Aircraft Seals Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-seals-market

Photodynamic Therapy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photodynamic-therapy-market

Medical Electronics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-electronics-market

Trade Management Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/trade-management-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.