Vertical Farming Market has witnessed a growth from USD 20.16 Billion from 2023 to 2030 with a highest 23.5% CAGR

Increase in global demand for food and rapid increase in urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 3.09 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Vertical Farming Market , and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Vertical Farming Market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios.

Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity. Increasing population is expected to lead to a rise in global demand for food, which is further expected to increase demand for alternative agriculture practices such as vertical farming to ensure food security. This is expected to further accelerate revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

Important information in the market study :

The research offers thorough analysis and futuristic insights into the industry in several different regions. See how the most important regional growth drivers and restraints will affect market development and gain a grasp of uncertainty.

In order to understand how the demand across various segments will change over the following few years, evaluate market size statistics and projections. Get a thorough understanding of new market trends and developments to evaluate market prospects.

Key players operating in the market are AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

The Global Vertical Farming Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

Global Vertical Farming Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

