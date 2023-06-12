Waste to Energy Market : Analyzing the Industry's Growth and Challenges | Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Waste to Energy Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

Favorable regulatory policies of the government, the increasing amount of waste generated, and rising demand for electricity in the developing economies are driving the demand of the market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Waste to Energy Market will be worth USD 54.16 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the developing economies, along with increasing demand for cleaner sources of energy. The rising adoption of the renewable sources of energy among the industrial and transportation sectors is expected to drive the growth of the waste to energy market. The increasing need for sustainable urban living and minimization of the dependency on fossil-fuel power generation is projected to fuel the system's demand over the forecast period.Limited availability for landfill sites and the steady growth of the cities have increased the adoption of waste-to-energy technologies. Growing initiatives of the government, such as the implementation of strict emission control measures, increasing investment for the development of technologically advanced waste to energy facilities, the imposition of landfill or carbon tax, are most likely to propel the market's growth over the forecast period.

Waste to Energy Market Size – USD 35.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of biological technology

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

The thermal technology held the largest market share of 52.1% in 2019 due to the increasing development in the gasification and incineration technologies.

Incineration thermal technology is a key contributor to the growth of the thermal technology segment. It reduces the quantity of waste in landfills, prevents the production of methane gas from the landfills, and generates energy from waste. For example, countries with cold weather, like Sweden, generate 8% of their heating needs from waste incinerators.

The biological segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cleaner energy sources and the growing environmental concerns.

The Biogas plants are a significant contributor to the biological segment's growth as it is a low-cost technology and helps to curb down the levels of greenhouse gases & carbon emissions.

Europe accounted for the largest market share of the Waste to energy market in 2019 due to the presence of major market players in the region and the government's favorable regulatory policies and subsidies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Suez, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta, Waste Management Inc., Veolia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Xcel Energy Inc., Ramboll Group A/S, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., among others.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Waste to Energy Market on the basis of Technology, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Technology

Biogas Plants

Landfill Gas

Fermentation

Thermal Technology

Pyrolysis

Incineration

Gasification

Physical Technology

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

