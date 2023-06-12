Internet of Things in Aviation Market : Analyzing the Industry's Growth and Challenges | Research By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in wireless network technologies is a major factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 7,842.16 Million in 2032 and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Improved passenger experience is the major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Many industries have seen rising presence of IoT; one that has experienced an increase in IoT utilization is aviation. This in turn provides for tactics such as speed monitoring and timing rescheduling to facilitate smooth movement, avoid collisions, and maintain a smooth flow of aircraft in the queue, and it can also be combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to produce effective conclusion-based plans to organize flight dispersal based on arrival and departure. These factors are driving revenue growth of the market.

IoT systems monitor the current and on-air conditions of arriving planes as well as their various parts. This information is sent to the pertinent engineers ahead of time, allowing them to prioritize, which maintenance function to perform first and on which aircraft. This not only helps to reduce plane runway time, but it also helps to ensure that adequate maintenance is carried out which is also driving revenue growth of the market. Aviation businesses are created and run in a highly specialized industry that frequently serves as a shining example of innovative technology, from the planes themselves to the reservation and sales systems for tickets. The aviation sector is benefiting from efficiency brought about by the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Internet of Things in Aviation Market Size – USD 1,078.00 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.0%

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The ground operations segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. IoT devices give real-time data on various aspects of ground operations, such as fuel levels, engine performance, and maintenance requirements which is contributing to revenue growth of the segment. Better decision-making, and process optimization result in enhanced operational efficiency and shorter turnaround times. IoT solutions have the ability to automate manual operations and optimize processes, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The airline segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. IoT sensors monitor aircraft systems in real time, allowing errors to be spotted before these sensors affect passengers or crew members. IoT devices also provide data about flight paths, which can be analyzed after the fact to discover potential dangers or flying risks. A sudden change in weather conditions necessitates an immediate change in route to ensure that passengers or crew members on board an aircraft are not harmed. In the event of an emergency, such as a medical emergency or any other issue that requires immediate attention from air traffic control staff, accurate location information is available at all times using IoT technology so that IoT sensors can respond promptly and without delay. These factors are driving revenue growth of the segment.

Some major companies in the global market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., SITA, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Aeris, Sendum, Happiest Minds, Amadeus IT Group SA, and Tata Communications.

Segments Covered in this report are:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in aviation market on the basis of component, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Communication Service

Data Centre Systems

IT Services & Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Ground Operations

Asset Management

Passenger Experience

Air Traffic Management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Airline

Airport

MROs

Manufacturers

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Segmentations of the Internet of Things in Aviation Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Internet of Things in Aviation Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

