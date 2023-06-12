Global Fintech as a Service Market Key Players, Size, Technology, End User, Demands, Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fintech as a Service Market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with its market size expected to increase from USD 310.5 billion in 2023 to USD 676.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate of 16.9%.The growth trajectory of the FaaS market is being influenced by crucial factors driving its expansion. These include the AI and Blockchain technologies fueling the drive for innovation in the business landscape. Furthermore, the growing demand for compliance and regulatory solutions has fueled the adoption of FaaS solutions, providing organizations with the expertise and support needed to mitigate risks.
The increasing use of cloud computing technology has also driven the market, as organizations seek Faas solutions to meet the challenging requirements.
Major vendors in the global FaaS market include PayPal (US), Mastercard (US), Fiserv (US), Block (US), Rapyd (UK), Envestnet (US), Upstart (US), Solid Financial Technologies (US), FIS (US), Synctera (US), Stripe (US), Adyen (Netherlands), Dwolla (US), Finastra (UK), Revolut (UK), Fispan (Canada), NIUM (SG), Airwallex (AUS), SoFi (US), Marqeta (US), Finix (US), Synapse (US).
The fintech as a service (FaaS) market refers to the industry involved in providing financial technology solutions and services to other companies, typically through application programming interfaces (APIs) or cloud-based platforms. FaaS enables businesses to leverage the capabilities of fintech companies without the need for significant investment in developing their own technology infrastructure. It allows companies to integrate fintech solutions seamlessly into their existing systems and offer innovative financial services to their customers.
The FaaS market has experienced rapid growth in recent years due to several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for digital financial services and the shift towards online and mobile banking have created opportunities for companies to enhance their product offerings through fintech solutions. FaaS enables traditional financial institutions, such as banks and insurance companies, to quickly adopt digital technologies and provide a more streamlined and convenient customer experience.
Secondly, startups and non-financial companies, such as e-commerce platforms and ride-sharing companies, are entering the financial services space. These companies often lack the expertise and infrastructure required to develop their own financial technology solutions. FaaS allows them to access a wide range of fintech capabilities, including payment processing, lending, identity verification, and risk management, enabling them to focus on their core business while offering financial services to their customers.
Furthermore, regulatory developments and open banking initiatives in various countries have encouraged collaboration between fintech firms and traditional financial institutions. FaaS facilitates this collaboration by providing a platform for seamless integration and data sharing while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
Geographically, the FaaS market is global in nature, with significant growth opportunities across various regions. North America, particularly the United States, has been a leading market for FaaS, driven by a mature fintech ecosystem, supportive regulatory environment, and a large customer base. Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions are also witnessing growth in FaaS adoption, as governments and businesses recognize the potential of fintech innovation and digital transformation in the financial sector.
In conclusion, the fintech as a service market has emerged as a key enabler for companies to leverage fintech capabilities and enhance their financial services offerings. The market is driven by the increasing demand for digital financial services, the need for collaboration between fintech firms and traditional institutions, and regulatory developments promoting open banking. The FaaS market is expected to continue growing as businesses across various industries seek to incorporate fintech solutions into their operations and meet the evolving needs of their customers.
