Protein Supplements Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment and Forecast up to 2030 | Mondelez Company

Protein Supplements Market

Global protein supplements market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 46.56 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030.

The latest research from Coherent Market Insights, titled “Global Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” offers a detailed analysis of the global Protein Supplements market. This research comprehensively covers the Protein Supplements market drivers, emerging trends, development opportunities, and market constraints that may impact the Protein Supplements dynamics. The report estimates the global Protein Supplements market size and examines the most major international competitors’ recent strategic actions. The study evaluates the market volume over the expected time period. Every piece of data, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, is derived from secondary sources that have been cross-checked with primary sources twice.

Global Protein Supplements Market New Report 2023 is Spread Across [110+ Pages] provides thorough data on the important variables driving the growth of the Protein Supplements market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment, regional market positions, segment and country growth opportunities, Key company profiles, SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces models, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Protein Supplements Market includes:

★ Mondelez Company

★ Meiji Holdings Co Ltd.

★ Quest Nutrition LLC

★ MusclePharm Corporation

★ Post Holdings Inc.

★ Nestlé SA

★ Abbott Laboratories

★ Scitec Nutrition

★ The Hut Group

★ Glanbia PLC

★ Weider Global Nutrition LLC

★ Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

★ among others.

The Protein Supplements market Segment Analysis:

Market scope analysis is a strategic evaluation that provides businesses with valuable insights into the Protein Supplements market. It encompasses a comprehensive assessment of the market's size, boundaries, and potential opportunities. By conducting a market scope analysis, companies gain a clear understanding of the current market size, target audience, and effective market segmentation. This analysis enables businesses to make informed decisions about market entry, expansion, or diversification strategies. Ultimately, a market scope analysis equips businesses with the necessary information to navigate the Protein Supplements market successfully.

Global Protein Supplements Market, By Form:

★ Powders

★ Bars

★ Ready to Drink (RTD)

★ Other Forms

Global Protein Supplements Market, By Source:

★ Animal-based

★ Plant based

Global Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

★ By Distribution Channel:

★ Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

★ Convenience Stores

★ Specialty Stores

★ Online Retail Stores

★ Gym & Health Clubs and Spas

★ Other Distribution Channels

Regional Outlook:

➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)

➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)

➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)

➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)

The Key Findings of the Report:

● This report describes the various situations of the entire market and provides a roadmap for how Protein Supplements industry participants can gain a foothold in this rapidly changing market. Industry participants can reform their strategies and methods by checking the market size forecast mentioned in this report. The profitable segments/subsegments for the Protein Supplements market have been revealed, which may affect the global expansion strategy of leading organizations. However, this research report has detailed information about each manufacturer.

● The chapter on the analysis of key factors in the market focuses on technological progress/risks, substitution threats, changes in consumer demand/customer preferences, technological progress in related industries, and changes in the economic/political environment that attract market growth factors.

● The research points to the fastest and slowest growing market segments to provide important insights into each core element of the market. New market participants started trading and accelerated the transition in the Protein Supplements market. M&A activity is predicted to change the market structure of the industry.

Highlight the Following Key Factors:

◾ Business description: a detailed description of company operations and business departments.

◾ Company strategy: The analyst’s summary of the company’s business strategy.

◾ SWOT analysis: Detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

◾ Company History: The progress of major events related to the company.

◾ Main products and services: A list of the company’s main products, services, and brands.

◾ Main competitors: A list of the company’s main competitors.

◾ Important locations and subsidiaries: The company’s main locations and subsidiaries’ list and contact information.

◾ Detailed financial ratios of the past five years: The latest financial ratios come from the annual financial statements issued by companies with a history of five years.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Protein Supplements Market, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Protein Supplements Market, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Protein Supplements Market, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Protein Supplements Market, by Verticles, 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Protein Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Protein Supplements Market Dynamics

3.1. Protein Supplements Market Impact Analysis (2018-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Protein Supplements Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Protein Supplements Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Protein Supplements Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Protein Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Protein Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6. Global Protein Supplements Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Protein Supplements Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Protein Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Protein Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others

7. Global Protein Supplements Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Protein Supplements Market by Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Protein Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Protein Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8. Global Protein Supplements Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Protein Supplements Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Protein Supplements Market

8.3. Europe Protein Supplements Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Protein Supplements Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Protein Supplements Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Protein Supplements Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

