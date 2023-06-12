Transradial Access Market Size Worth USD 4.10 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of obesity is a key factor driving transradial access market revenue growth

Transradial Access Market Size – USD 2.00 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transradial Access Market size was USD 2.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases and cardiovascular diseases, growing prevalence of obesity, and rising adoption of interventional procedures are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, increasing product launches and initiations by leading companies and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on Transradial Access Market with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.

Growing prevalence of obesity is driving the market revenue growth. The definitions of overweight and obesity include excessive or abnormal accumulation of fat that could harm one's health. According to the Health Survey for England 2021, obese adults make up 25.9% of the adult population in England, with another 37.9% being overweight but not obese. Typically, a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more is considered obese. According to the report, which was published in December 2022, Men are more probable than women to be overweight or obese. On the other hand, increasing product launches and initiations by leading companies for instance, on 10 March 2021, Hollister Incorporated, a privately held, employee-owned business that creates, produces, and distributes healthcare products across the world, introduced the Infyna ChicTM intermittent catheter to the U.S. market, the most recent development in the company's line of hydrophilic catheter devices. It was designed to enable women who utilize catheters to maintain their discretion.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

Teleflex Incorporated.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global transradial access market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Catheters

Guidewires

Sheaths & Sheath Introducers

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Fluid and nutrition administration

Drug administration

Blood transfusion

Diagnostics and testing

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The diagnostics and testing segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Neuroendovascular procedures, such as diagnostic angiography, carotid artery stent implantation, coil embolization of aneurysms, and treatment for acute ischemic stroke, have more recently been performed using the radial artery route.

The catheters segment registered a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022 due to rising kidney, bladder and urinary tract infections. The most prevalent catheter-associated consequence is Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI).

The transradial access market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to the presence of key players of transradial access instrument manufacturers in this region. For instance, on 14 March 2023, Shockwave Medical, Inc., a pioneer in the research and development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced the full commercial availability of the Shockwave L6 Peripheral IVL Catheter in the United States, following FDA clearance.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Transradial Access Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

