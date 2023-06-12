Tohu Animated Game Teaser Features in After Effects Gallery
Thanks to the creative team and their work, the users can still open a whole new adventure in the world of strange fish planets, explore a beautiful world, and solve intricate puzzles.”WARSAW, POLAND, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After Effects Gallery features an animated cartoon teaser for the puzzle video game Tohu produced by Fireart Studio. It is not the first time that the After Effects Curatorial Team has featured Fireart Studio design products. The team regularly features several projects to appear on the front of their gallery each day. Only the best work that effectively promotes the After Effects community is being picked. This time Tohu teaser is being chosen.
The animated game teaser, storyboards, character design, color boards, style frames, style development, animation design, and script are all provided by the Fireart team.
Thanks to the creative team and their work, the users are still able to open a whole new adventure in the world of unique and strange fish planets, explore a beautiful world, solve intricate puzzles, and discover the truth about a mysterious little girl and her mechanical alter ego from the original game project.
About TOHU
Fireart, as an independent game studio, managed to produce incredible animation for their video games and majorly focused on creating beautiful, handcrafted games with a great gaming experience —TOHU in one of them.
TOHU is an outstanding Point&Click quest with a unique and unexpected story. It brings users to a beautiful fictional world where they may save the planet and their friends with the help of two extraordinary characters deliberately developed, created, and animated by qualified Fireart designers.
This is also a high-quality point & click adventure game with custom graphics and animation design that recreates a world where fish are planets, and all characters are mixed with mechanisms, etc. The game was released in early 2021 and is available on Steam and other game platforms.
About Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio is an award-winning UX/UI design & product development company. After dealing with unusual and challenging design cases for more than ten years, the team is able to demonstrate its top-notch software design & video animation services successfully. For corporate companies, small businesses, and individuals who open doors to business, they help produce exquisite and extremely functional designs. The possibilities are endless with more than 80 highly qualified IT specialists on board and years of company experience.
