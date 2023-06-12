Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Growth, Size and Key Payers Analysis: MICHELIN, IDEX Corporation, MERITOR, CLAAS
PUNE, INDIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automatic Tire Inflation System Market (ATIS) refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of systems that automatically monitor and maintain proper tire pressure in vehicles. These systems are primarily used in commercial trucks, trailers, and buses to ensure that tires are adequately inflated, improving safety, fuel efficiency, and tire lifespan.
The automatic tire inflation system market is projected to grow from USD 82 Million in 2023 to USD 138 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
Dana Incorporated (US), MICHELIN (France), IDEX Corporation (US), Enpro Industries (US), MERITOR (US), SAF-HOLLAND (Germany), and CLAAS (Germany) are the prominent players in the automatic tire inflation system market.
The market for automatic tire inflation systems has been witnessing significant growth due to several factors. Firstly, there is an increasing emphasis on road safety and the need to prevent accidents caused by tire-related issues. Proper tire inflation is critical for maintaining optimal traction, handling, and braking performance, particularly in commercial vehicles that operate under heavy loads and challenging road conditions. ATIS helps to prevent underinflation or over inflation, which can lead to tire blowouts, reduced vehicle control, and increased stopping distances.
Secondly, the market is driven by the potential cost savings and environmental benefits associated with properly inflated tires. Underinflated tires increase rolling resistance, which results in higher fuel consumption and increased carbon emissions. ATIS helps to maintain the correct tire pressure, promoting fuel efficiency and reducing carbon footprint. Additionally, properly inflated tires have a longer lifespan and require less frequent replacements, reducing maintenance costs for fleet operators.
Moreover, regulatory initiatives and standards aimed at improving road safety and fuel efficiency have further boosted the demand for automatic tire inflation systems. For instance, in some regions, regulations mandate the use of ATIS in certain commercial vehicles to enhance safety and reduce fuel consumption.
Geographically, the market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is a significant market for automatic tire inflation systems, driven by the presence of a large commercial vehicle fleet and stringent safety regulations. Europe and Asia Pacific are also witnessing growth due to increasing awareness about road safety and fuel efficiency.
In conclusion, the automatic tire inflation system market is experiencing growth due to the importance of tire safety, fuel efficiency concerns, and regulatory requirements. The market is expected to continue expanding as fleet operators and vehicle manufacturers recognize the benefits of ATIS in terms of improved safety, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced environmental sustainability.
