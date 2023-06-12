Vegan Supplements Market Size Expected To Reach $13 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Vegan Supplements Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Vegan Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers vegan supplements market analysis and every facet of the vegan supplements market research. As per TBRC’s vegan supplements market forecast, the vegan supplements market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.7% through the forecast period.
The rising popularity of veganism is expected to propel the vegan supplements market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Aloha Inc., Amway Corp., Deva Nutrition LLC, DuPont, HTC Health, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Nestlé S.A., Nutrazee, PepsiCo, Kerry Group PLC, Danone S.A., Bhu Foods, Vitamin Energy.
Vegan Supplements Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Minerals, Vitamins, Protein, Other Products
2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Capsules, Bars, Other Forms
3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores And Pharmacies, Health And Wellness Stores, Online Retailing, Other Distribution Channels
These types of supplements are animal-by-product-free supplements that contain no ingredients from animals. They are sourced from natural sources, and plant-based supplements are more unlikely to cause allergies and negative effects.
