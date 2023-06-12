Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market To Be Driven By The Growing Product Demand To Bolster Safety In Hospitals In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, detection types, types, end users, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 2.98 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.73%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 4.41 billion
The growing use of radiation monitoring equipment in healthcare units to limit the increasing exposure to radiation is driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing awareness among the healthcare authorities and patients pertaining to radiation safety is likely to invigorate the market in the forecast period. Meanwhile, the increasing government investments in the development of nuclear weapons in developed and developing economies are likely to propel the need for efficient radiation detection and monitoring equipment to bolster the safety of workforce and surrounding area. Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rapid development of nuclear plants in countries like the United States of America and Canada.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Radiation detection, monitoring, and safety refers to the method of detecting the levels of radiation dose or radionuclide contamination in a particular territory. This process is carried out to access the workplace conditions and to measure individual exposures in order to prevent harm to environment and creatures. Moreover, this process is carried out using modern radiation monitoring instruments such as detectors, and dosimeters, among others.
On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into:
Personal Dosimeters
Area Process Monitors
Environmental Radiation and Surface Contamination Monitors0
Radioactive Material Monitors
Based on detection type, the market is divided into:
Gas-Filled Detectors
Scintillators
Solid-State Detectors
On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into:
Full-Body Protection
Face and Hand Protection
The market can be broadly categorised based on end use into:
Hospitals
Non-Hospitals
The regional markets for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market include the stringent government regulations aimed towards ensuring the safety of people and environment alike from the harmful effects of radiation. Moreover, the technological advancements in the radiation detection and monitoring techniques is expected to further aid the market growth. In May 2021, Belgium announced the development of drones for radiation monitoring. The technology has been jointly developed by Belgium’s Nuclear Research Centre and Belgian aeronautical firm Sabca. Some other developments include the launch of RADEAGLET-R, a hand-held radioisotope identification device (RIID).
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Landauer, Inc, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Radiation Detection Company, Inc., and AMETEK Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
