HFAS x Cafe Melo | Experience Art Like Never Before With The Launch Of The HFAS Virtual Arts District
Join us for a captivating showcase of contemporary art at the HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery's 2nd Art Installation of the SUMMER ART SERIES: June 16th - July 9, 2023
Harlem boasts a rich cultural history that deserves to be celebrated and honored, and art in all its encompassing forms provides the perfect avenue to do so.”HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) leaps into the future of art showcasing with the thrilling launch of the HFAS Virtual Arts District. This breakthrough platform promises to electrify the world of art by marrying traditional art forms with the pulsating energy of the digital age. Set to open on Friday, June 16th which runs until Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the chic and aesthetic Cafe Melo Gallery, 345 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027 (nestled between 127th x 128th Street), this immersive experience promises a fusion of creativity, culture, and technology like no other.
— Dwight A. Smith, owner of Cafe Melo Harlem
The second art installation of the four-part SUMMER ARTS SERIES, the HFAS Virtual Arts District gives art enthusiasts a chance to dive into a world where the canvas meets the screen. This innovative experience allows visitors to journey simultaneously through the corridors of the virtual gallery and the Cafe Melo Gallery, featuring pieces from a pool of talented artists which include; Linda Mickens, Glenn Tunstull, Hector Burbon Jr., Kailee Finn, Roosevelt Blackrose Taylor, Jean Collins, Cheryl McBride, Kelly Robinson and Damien Mathis. These HFAS art pioneers are redefining the boundaries of art by intertwining traditional techniques and digital innovation, all while showcasing the spirit and diversity of Harlem's art scene.
The HFAS Virtual Arts District presents an eclectic mix of mediums and styles - from mesmerizing paintings and intricate sculptures to captivating photography and audacious mixed media creations. This revolutionary platform isn't confined to geography; it's a worldwide stage allowing artists to reach global audiences, enhancing their impact and extending their creative influence.
Art lovers from every corner of the globe can now immerse themselves in this unique experience, engaging with the artwork and connecting with the artists from the coziness of their own homes and apartments. This is an extraordinary opportunity to traverse borders and time zones, bringing the vibrancy of Harlem's art scene to the world.
The HFAS firmly believes in the transformative power of art to ignite change and enrich communities. The HFAS Virtual Arts District is the embodiment of this belief, a strikingly dynamic and accessible space that unites artists and art lovers to commemorate Harlem's rich cultural heritage. We invite you to attend, immerse yourself in this thrilling artistic adventure, and witness first-hand the raw beauty and boundless creativity that defines this dynamic community.
For a chance to be part of this unprecedented journey, visit HFAS.org or Cafemelo-harlem.com.
See you in the HFAS Virtual Arts District or stop by Cafe Melo Gallery and share the experience with us!
MORE ABOUT
Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of this extraordinary body of work created by these local, national, and international artists. - hfas.org
Cafe Melo Gallery is a uniquely designed, culture driven, multi-use space, inspired by the legacy of Harlem. Located in the heart of Central Harlem, Cafe Melo is a welcoming and rich event venue. Perfect for birthday celebrations, intimate wedding receptions, meetings, and more. We will do our best to make your event dreams come true! - cafemelo-harlem.com
