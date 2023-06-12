Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,516 in the last 365 days.

HFAS x Cafe Melo | Experience Art Like Never Before With The Launch Of The HFAS Virtual Arts District

HFAS x Cafe Melo | Virtual Arts District Exhibition 2023

HFAS x Cafe Melo | SUMMER ARTS SERIES 2023

Join us for a captivating showcase of contemporary art at the HFAS x Cafe Melo Gallery's 2nd Art Installation of the SUMMER ART SERIES: June 16th - July 9, 2023

Harlem boasts a rich cultural history that deserves to be celebrated and honored, and art in all its encompassing forms provides the perfect avenue to do so.”
— Dwight A. Smith, owner of Cafe Melo Harlem
HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) leaps into the future of art showcasing with the thrilling launch of the HFAS Virtual Arts District. This breakthrough platform promises to electrify the world of art by marrying traditional art forms with the pulsating energy of the digital age. Set to open on Friday, June 16th which runs until Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the chic and aesthetic Cafe Melo Gallery, 345 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027 (nestled between 127th x 128th Street), this immersive experience promises a fusion of creativity, culture, and technology like no other.

The second art installation of the four-part SUMMER ARTS SERIES, the HFAS Virtual Arts District gives art enthusiasts a chance to dive into a world where the canvas meets the screen. This innovative experience allows visitors to journey simultaneously through the corridors of the virtual gallery and the Cafe Melo Gallery, featuring pieces from a pool of talented artists which include; Linda Mickens, Glenn Tunstull, Hector Burbon Jr., Kailee Finn, Roosevelt Blackrose Taylor, Jean Collins, Cheryl McBride, Kelly Robinson and Damien Mathis. These HFAS art pioneers are redefining the boundaries of art by intertwining traditional techniques and digital innovation, all while showcasing the spirit and diversity of Harlem's art scene.

The HFAS Virtual Arts District presents an eclectic mix of mediums and styles - from mesmerizing paintings and intricate sculptures to captivating photography and audacious mixed media creations. This revolutionary platform isn't confined to geography; it's a worldwide stage allowing artists to reach global audiences, enhancing their impact and extending their creative influence.

Art lovers from every corner of the globe can now immerse themselves in this unique experience, engaging with the artwork and connecting with the artists from the coziness of their own homes and apartments. This is an extraordinary opportunity to traverse borders and time zones, bringing the vibrancy of Harlem's art scene to the world.

The HFAS firmly believes in the transformative power of art to ignite change and enrich communities. The HFAS Virtual Arts District is the embodiment of this belief, a strikingly dynamic and accessible space that unites artists and art lovers to commemorate Harlem's rich cultural heritage. We invite you to attend, immerse yourself in this thrilling artistic adventure, and witness first-hand the raw beauty and boundless creativity that defines this dynamic community.

For a chance to be part of this unprecedented journey, visit HFAS.org or Cafemelo-harlem.com.

See you in the HFAS Virtual Arts District or stop by Cafe Melo Gallery and share the experience with us!

MORE ABOUT

Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) celebrates the African Diaspora by bringing together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. The goal of facilitating this coming together is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness of this extraordinary body of work created by these local, national, and international artists. - hfas.org


Cafe Melo Gallery is a uniquely designed, culture driven, multi-use space, inspired by the legacy of Harlem. Located in the heart of Central Harlem, Cafe Melo is a welcoming and rich event venue. Perfect for birthday celebrations, intimate wedding receptions, meetings, and more. We will do our best to make your event dreams come true! - cafemelo-harlem.com

Richard E. Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

HFAS + Cafe Melo Gallery presents SUMMER ART SERIES 2023 in Harlem

You just read:

HFAS x Cafe Melo | Experience Art Like Never Before With The Launch Of The HFAS Virtual Arts District

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more