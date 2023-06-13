HR Magnet Expands Service Offerings to Include Interview Preparation and Professional Resume and Cover Letter Writing

HR Magnet’s services are designed to provide clients with a competitive edge in today’s job market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Magnet, a leading human resources consulting firm on a mission to provide its clients with a competitive edge in today’s job market, is excited to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include interview preparation and professional resume and cover letter writing. The newly launched services are designed to assist job seekers maximize their chances of attracting the interest of potential employers.

Founded by Yvonne Yong, a highly experienced human resources professional with over eight years of expertise in the human resources space, HR Magnet has an extensive background in international staffing, recruiting, layoffs, organizational restructuring, employee relations, HRIS and performance management. Yvonne is also a distinguished chartered HR advisor who has received accolades for her outstanding contributions across multiple industries.

HR Magnet's professional resume and cover letter writing services are delivered by chartered human resources professionals who possess a deep understanding of what employers are looking for and different resume norms across the world. By leveraging their expertise, HR Magnet aims to provide job seekers with a significant advantage in securing job interviews and ultimately landing their dream positions.

"We are thrilled to now offer interview preparation as well as professional resume and cover letter writing services to our clients,” said Yvonne Yong. “These are all essential for anyone looking to land their dream job, and having a hiring manager or human resources professional can provide essential insight as to how to set you apart from the rest of the competition."

HR Magnet's services have helped hundreds of clients gain a competitive edge. To learn more click here or visit https://hrmagnet.ca/.

