FEARLESSLY FORWARD 2023: Harlem Pride Celebration Day Hosted by Rodney Chester & Flame Monroe Ignites Community Impact
We are here and we move fearlessly forward.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience the electrifying energy and profound community impact at the 14th Annual Harlem Pride Celebration, as Rodney Chester joins forces with Flame Monroe as the dynamic hosts. This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from Noon to 6pm at 12th Avenue between West 133rd and West 138th Streets. (Enter at West 133rd Street) With the theme FEARLESSLY FORWARD 2023, this year's celebration promises to be an extraordinary display of diversity, unity, and unwavering pride.
— Rodney Chester
Rodney Chester, the accomplished actor, dancer, recording artist, and vocal advocate for SGL/LGBTQ+ rights, brings his fearless spirit to the stage, amplifying the event's commitment to embracing all identities. Known worldwide for his groundbreaking roles and unyielding dedication to the SGL/LGBTQ+ community, Chester's vibrant portrayal of Alex Kirby in the critically acclaimed series "Noah's Arc" has shed light on the experiences of queer people of color, enriching the global conversation on SGL/LGBTQ+ rights.
Joining the stellar lineup this year is the talented Ms. Barbara Tucker, presenting the B Crew and debuting their EP. Their first single, aptly titled "Shine," encapsulates the essence of this momentous occasion. The debut single, featuring Mr. Rodney Chester, and the EP will be released on Ms. Tucker's renowned B Star Music label. Barbara Tucker, known as the Queen of House music, has enthralled the global dance community with her infectious beats and unforgettable performances. With numerous chart-topping hits and collaborations with industry icons like David Guetta and Blaze, Tucker's musical prowess will elevate the celebration to new heights. Barbara Tucker and the B Crew are managed by James Germany, for more visit: atworkent.com.
Harlem Pride Celebration Days have become an annual highlight, drawing over 21,000 individuals from various backgrounds within the SGL•LGBTQ+ community. This year, community organizations and vendors have an unparalleled opportunity to engage with this diverse audience, ranging from local attendees to visitors from across the nation and beyond. Your products, services, and organizational programs will receive unprecedented exposure, making this a remarkable platform for community outreach.
The festivities of the day will include an extraordinary lineup of live performances by Victor Jackson, Prince Derek Doll, NeKeith, Xassy Addy, Alicia Kelly, Jennifair, and Damian Anthony. Additionally, there will be captivating art exhibitions and community-led discussions, providing spaces for expression and dialogue.
Harlem Pride Celebration Day is more than just a joyful gathering; it is a catalyst for advocacy and social change. By attending and supporting this event, you contribute to numerous SGL/LGBTQ+ causes, ensuring that the fight for equality and recognition extends far beyond Pride month. Together, we boldly declare, "We are here and we move fearlessly forward."
About Harlem Pride:
Harlem Pride is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Harlem’s SGL/LGBTQ community (which includes family, friends, and allies) to improve its physical, mental, and economic health and wellness. Its annual event is a cherished tradition that celebrates diversity and promotes acceptance and equality for all. HarlemPride.org
