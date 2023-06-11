DONKEY, DOG, CAT, AND ROOSTER TOUR STATE, ENTERTAIN YOUNG AUDIENCES IN OPERA MISSISSIPPI'S CHILDREN’S OPERA PROGRAM
Annalee Crawford, Abigail Hughes, Zachary Templeton and Daniel Bunting in performance for school children at Camden Elementary School in Camden, MS on May 17, 2023.
Annalee Crawford, Abigail Hughes, Zachary Templeton, and Megan Rowan on keyboard in performance for school children at Camden Elementary School in Camden, MS on May 17, 2023.
The cast of "The Bremen Town Musicians" are soprano Annalee Crawford, mezzo Abigail Hughes, tenor Daniel Bunting, bari-tenor Zachary Templeton, and collaborative pianist and music director Megan Rowan.
Alicia Bell, Children's Opera Coordinator (left,) and Emily Brandon, Education Coordinator (right,) bring new community collaborations to Opera Mississippi.
This year’s Children’s Opera, “The Bremen Town Musicians,” is a charming musical adventure about Friendship, Diversity, Acceptance, and Teamwork. After falling on hard times, four animals team up to solve their problems and find a place to belong, while saving a house from a gang of thieves.
The vibrant cast of Opera Mississippi Young Artists program have been entertaining children across central and south Mississippi since May with engaging storytelling through classical music. The tour began with performances for children and family audiences at schools in Flora, Canton, Camden, Ridgeland, and schools and day care centers in Meridian sponsored by the Meridian Council for the Arts. The troop is currently teaming up with Hattiesburg Concert Association’s FestivalSouth in their “Artie Events for Families” series for performances in Petal, Sumrall, and Purvis.
Join the troop in their final performance on June 23 at The Church Triumphant Global in Jackson, Mississippi as soprano Annalee Crawford, mezzo soprano Abigail Hughes, tenor Daniel Bunting, bari-tenor Zachary Templeton, and collaborative pianist and music director Megan Rowan challenge young Mississippi audiences to journey with a donkey, a rooster, a dog, and a cat as they explore emotions, acknowledge mistakes, and make good choices. This programming serves the mission of Opera Mississippi by enlightening young audiences of Mississippi, and promoting understanding and appreciation of opera.
“We are so excited to offer live and in-person children’s opera performances once more to Mississippi families!” says Executive Director, Stacey Trenteseaux. “This marks an important milestone in our educational programming that has been expanding over the last few years.” Former public school music teachers Emily Brandon, Education Coordinator and owner of Mrs. B. on the Keys music studio, and Alicia Bell, music educator and Production Manager, are the newest faces on Opera Mississippi’s outreach team and are bringing fresh energy and new community collaborations to their programming
Performances are funded in part by St. Dominic’s Hospital with additional support from Entergy Mississippi, in partnership with FestivalSouth and the Meridian Council for the Arts. Opera Mississippi’s 2022-2023 season programming is made possible in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through opera, musical theatre, and popular music experiences; to enhance Mississippi’s cultural and economic landscape by presenting accessible, high-quality performances; to identify and develop regional operatic and singing artists; and to promote the understanding and appreciation of opera through education, outreach, and audience development that reflects community awareness, connection, and culture.
