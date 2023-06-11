DONKEY, DOG, CAT, AND ROOSTER TOUR STATE, ENTERTAIN YOUNG AUDIENCES IN OPERA MISSISSIPPI'S CHILDREN’S OPERA PROGRAM

Annalee Crawford, Abigail Hughes, Zachary Templeton and Daniel Bunting in performance for school children at Camden Elementary School in Camden, MS on May 17, 2023.

Annalee Crawford, Abigail Hughes, Zachary Templeton, and Megan Rowan on keyboard in performance for school children at Camden Elementary School in Camden, MS on May 17, 2023.

The cast of "The Bremen Town Musicians" are soprano Annalee Crawford, mezzo Abigail Hughes, tenor Daniel Bunting, bari-tenor Zachary Templeton, and collaborative pianist and music director Megan Rowan.