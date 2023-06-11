Microcredential nursing course funding

We welcome today's announcement by the Federal Government of its investment in building targeted rural nursing capacity to be delivered by La Trobe University through the Microcredentials Pilot in Higher Education.

The Professional Certificate in Rural Nursing will upskill professional nurses and increase their valuable contribution to the health sector in regional and rural Australia.

This will support up to 60 registered nurses Australia-wide in two cohorts in August and February to complete five stackable microcredentials.

La Trobe’s short courses and microcredentials fill critical knowledge gaps in the existing workforce by providing cost-effective and timely ways of upskilling professional staff.

More about La Trobe University short courses and micro-credentials.

Media: Courtney Carthy-O'Neill, c.carthy-oneill@latrobe.edu.au