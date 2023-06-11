MLife/HarryMoore Event Harry Moore School. MLife Logo

MLife Music Group Partners with A. Harry Moore School ; Norman Alexander set to Perform his New Single "For Me" Live

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, June 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MLife Music Group , a renowned record label and entertainment company with a mission to rebuild communities, is excited to announce its partnership with A. Harry Moore School of New Jersey City University. This collaboration aims to create a positive impact and further the school's developmental support system for their children with special needs. The event made possible by the efforts of Marissa Krakowitch, Dr. Wendy Thompson, Ms. Karyn Alexander and principal Jason Jusino will feature the highly acclaimed release of Norman Alexander's new single, "For Me". Additionally, Norman will be delivering a number of cover renditions of some of this era's most popular songs released.MLife Music Group's mission extends beyond entertainment, focusing on community-building initiatives. The company takes pride in supporting causes that benefit all those in need, and the partnership with A. Harry Moore school aligns perfectly with this commitment. By joining forces with the school, MLife Music Group aims to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of these exceptional children and promote inclusivity and support within the community.MLife Music Group recognizes the transformative power of music and its ability to inspire and heal. The partnership with Harry Moore aims to showcase the talents of their featured artist Norman Alexander for a memorable event that celebrates the resilience and capabilities of all children with learning or physical disabilities."We are thrilled to collaborate with the A. Harry Moore School for this extraordinary event," said Mike Jean , spokesperson for MLife Music Group. "As our mission focuses on rebuilding communities, we are deeply committed to supporting children with disabilities and providing them the attention they deserve."The A. Harry Moore school has established itself as a leading institution in providing therapeutic, pre-vocational, and social programs for children with special needs.Norman Alexander’s newest single reflects the good intentions behind the music of every release from MLife. "For Me" embraces the power of healing and personal growth.The school is especially excited to host this good-intentioned group of musicians. "Principal Jason Jusino's dedication and involvement have been pivotal in bringing this initiative to fruition, ” says Mike Jean. “ We are grateful for his leadership and unwavering commitment to the cause of helping disabled children."The school's comprehensive educational services cater to the unique needs of these students and foster an environment of growth, empowerment, and inclusion.The collaboration between MLife Music Group and A. Harry Moore school symbolizes a collective effort to rebuild communities, empower disabled children, and foster an inclusive society. Together, they strive to make a lasting impact, spreading awareness, promoting support for children with disabilities and embracing the healing power of music.Join us in celebrating the partnership between MLife Music Group and A. Harry Moore school as they work together to positively impact the entirety of our future generation (especially those who have been historically marginalized) by embracing the transformative power of music with Norman Alexander as it's vessel.For further information and updates about the upcoming event, please visit the MLife Music Group website at www.mlifemusicgroup.com About MLife Music Group: MLife Music Group is a renowned record label and entertainment company with a mission to rebuild communities. Through its music and community-building initiatives, MLife Music Group aims to inspire, uplift, and make a positive impact on society.About Harry Moore Laboratory School: Harry Moore Laboratory School, led by Principal Jason Jusino, is a leading educational institution offering therapeutic, pre-vocational, and social programs for disabled children. The school provides comprehensive educational services that empower and support these exceptional children.

