Groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of Tattoo removal by using a Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle

Magnetic tattoo removal is poised to transform the traditional tattoo removal method using the Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout tattoo removal history, humanity has endured significant hardships due to the utilization of outdated techniques. These methods, characterized by their painful nature and excessive costs, often inflicted post-treatment side effects such as unsightly scars and keloid formations. The tools employed in the past encompassed a range of substances including acids, surgical procedures, lasers, and saline solutions. Unfortunately, these products necessitated piercing the skin, leading to infiltrations and the subsequent development of scars. Moreover, they even incorporated carcinogenic agents, an unjust and hazardous practice.

Recognizing the myriad shortcomings associated with these antiquated and agonizing tattoo removal approaches, Linda Line Paradis dedicated herself to extensive research. Her unwavering commitment yielded remarkable results and culminated in the introduction of an innovative method known as the "Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique." This groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of tattoo removal by employing a non-invasive round square magnet needle available in either an 88 or 132 configuration. Working in tandem with this needle is the non-acidic E-Dermis Solution‼️, a critical component of the process. Distinguishing itself from its predecessors, the magnet needle does not penetrate the skin, ensuring a painless and gentle experience. The E-Dermis. On the other hand, solution boasts a composition that includes 40% water and exclusively incorporates molecules commonly found in the food, bakery, and cosmetic industries. With a pH level of 8.5, this solution maintains a non-acidic nature, minimizing the risk of adverse reactions.

This revolutionary method, characterized by its non-invasiveness, affordability, and unparalleled safety, has redefined the possibilities in tattoo removal. By embracing this cutting-edge approach, individuals can bid farewell to their unwanted tattoos with confidence, knowing that they are partaking in a procedure that prioritizes their well-being and offers a promising alternative to the painful methods of the past.

Perks of Magnetic Tattoo Removal further includes:

1. Moderate pH of 8.5 thus making it non-acidic.
2. Contains no trichloroacetic acid.
3. Contains no saline.
4.Contains no carcinogenic ingredients.
5. Quick and simple method.
6. No hyper or hypo-pigmentation after treatment.
7. No scar tissue formation.
8. No need for shaving the hair upon the skin, during the procedure.
9. Ingredients are FDA regulated .
10. Can be used in all skin types including Black, Asian,, etc.
11. Patient satisfaction.
12. Works excellently on all colors including Yellow and Green, all kinds of inks, on mucus lips and pigments even with non-Barack metals, etc…

Line Paradis
Linda Paradis Group
+1 917-421-6298
direct.lindaparadis@gmail.com

You just read:

Groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of Tattoo removal by using a Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Line Paradis
Linda Paradis Group
+1 917-421-6298 direct.lindaparadis@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Linda Paradis Group
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr, 980-1
Miami, Florida, 33126
United States
+1 917-421-6298
Visit Newsroom
About

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

Linda Paradis Group

More From This Author
Groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of Tattoo removal by using a Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle
Detox Lips or Snow Lips procedure by Linda Paradis
Magnetic Tattoo Removal vs Saline Tattoo Removal
View All Stories From This Author