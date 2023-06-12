Groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of Tattoo removal by using a Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle
Magnetic tattoo removal is poised to transform the traditional tattoo removal method using the Non-Invasive Round Square Magnet needle.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout tattoo removal history, humanity has endured significant hardships due to the utilization of outdated techniques. These methods, characterized by their painful nature and excessive costs, often inflicted post-treatment side effects such as unsightly scars and keloid formations. The tools employed in the past encompassed a range of substances including acids, surgical procedures, lasers, and saline solutions. Unfortunately, these products necessitated piercing the skin, leading to infiltrations and the subsequent development of scars. Moreover, they even incorporated carcinogenic agents, an unjust and hazardous practice.
Recognizing the myriad shortcomings associated with these antiquated and agonizing tattoo removal approaches, Linda Line Paradis dedicated herself to extensive research. Her unwavering commitment yielded remarkable results and culminated in the introduction of an innovative method known as the "Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique." This groundbreaking approach revolutionizes the field of tattoo removal by employing a non-invasive round square magnet needle available in either an 88 or 132 configuration. Working in tandem with this needle is the non-acidic E-Dermis Solution‼️, a critical component of the process. Distinguishing itself from its predecessors, the magnet needle does not penetrate the skin, ensuring a painless and gentle experience. The E-Dermis. On the other hand, solution boasts a composition that includes 40% water and exclusively incorporates molecules commonly found in the food, bakery, and cosmetic industries. With a pH level of 8.5, this solution maintains a non-acidic nature, minimizing the risk of adverse reactions.
This revolutionary method, characterized by its non-invasiveness, affordability, and unparalleled safety, has redefined the possibilities in tattoo removal. By embracing this cutting-edge approach, individuals can bid farewell to their unwanted tattoos with confidence, knowing that they are partaking in a procedure that prioritizes their well-being and offers a promising alternative to the painful methods of the past.
Perks of Magnetic Tattoo Removal further includes:
1. Moderate pH of 8.5 thus making it non-acidic.
2. Contains no trichloroacetic acid.
3. Contains no saline.
4.Contains no carcinogenic ingredients.
5. Quick and simple method.
6. No hyper or hypo-pigmentation after treatment.
7. No scar tissue formation.
8. No need for shaving the hair upon the skin, during the procedure.
9. Ingredients are FDA regulated .
10. Can be used in all skin types including Black, Asian,, etc.
11. Patient satisfaction.
12. Works excellently on all colors including Yellow and Green, all kinds of inks, on mucus lips and pigments even with non-Barack metals, etc…
