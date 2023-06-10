Former Food Bank Director Indicted on Theft and Prostitution Charges

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a Bethpage man accused of stealing thousands from the food bank where he worked.

In May 2022, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft involving the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank. During the investigation, authorities determined that James Gill (DOB: 6/1/42), who was employed as the director of the Sumner County Food Bank, used the organization’s money to make personal purchases. He also wrote checks to himself and others from the food bank’s account and transferred the money to other accounts under a different non-profit name. Further investigation revealed that Gill paid a food bank volunteer for sex acts.

On June 8th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Gill with one count of Theft of Property over $250,000, one count of Money Laundering, and one count of Patronizing Prostitution. On Friday evening, he was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond.