Salgenx Announces Adoption of Tesla NACS Charger for its Grid-Scale Saltwater Batteries with EV Chargers

Salgenx Announces Adoption of Tesla NACS Charger for its Grid-Scale Batteries Saltwater Batteries with EV Chargers, Unveiling Unique Charging Experience

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading provider of grid-scale battery solutions, is delighted to announce the adoption of the Tesla NACS Charger for its EV charging infrastructure. This strategic decision not only emphasizes Salgenx's commitment to providing efficient and reliable energy storage solutions for electric vehicles (EVs) on a grid-scale level but also introduces a unique charging experience for users.

The Tesla NACS Charger, renowned for its proven track record and widespread usage, perfectly aligns with Salgenx's vision of delivering cutting-edge charging technology. Offering AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging capabilities, the NACS Charger is a testament to Tesla's innovation and commitment to EV charging infrastructure. Notably, it outperforms the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors in both size and power, being half the size while delivering twice the power output.

By incorporating the NACS standard, Salgenx ensures compatibility and accessibility for a vast majority of EV owners across North America. The NACS standard has become the dominant charging standard in the region, with NACS-equipped vehicles outnumbering those equipped with CCS connectors by a significant margin. Tesla's Supercharging network, renowned for its extensive availability and reliability, features an impressive 60% more NACS posts compared to all the CCS-equipped networks combined. Salgenx's decision to integrate the Tesla NACS Charger into its grid-scale battery systems aligns with the goal of maximizing convenience and ease of use for EV drivers.

In addition to the adoption of the Tesla NACS Charger, Salgenx introduces a unique charging experience that sets it apart from other providers. When charging the grid-scale battery station from renewable energy sources, Salgenx's grid-scale batteries offer the capability of desalination, allowing for the production of fresh water from seawater. This environmentally conscious approach showcases Salgenx's commitment to sustainable solutions and demonstrates how the charging process can contribute to multiple beneficial outcomes.

Furthermore, Salgenx's charging infrastructure also facilitates the production of graphene, a highly versatile and valuable material, during the charging process of the grid-scale battery from renewable sources. Graphene, known for its exceptional conductivity and strength, holds immense potential for various industries, including energy storage, electronics, and transportation. Salgenx's integration of graphene production showcases the company's dedication to innovation and the utilization of charging technology for the advancement of sustainable practices.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tesla and incorporate their proven NACS Charger into our grid-scale battery solutions," said Greg Giese, CEO at Salgenx. "Moreover, our unique charging experience, encompassing desalination and graphene production when charging from renewable sources, highlights our commitment to sustainable solutions and the integration of advanced technologies for the betterment of the environment and society."

The integration of the Tesla NACS Charger into Salgenx's grid-scale batteries, coupled with the unique charging experience including desalination and graphene production, will revolutionize the charging landscape, offering users a comprehensive and environmentally conscious solution. Salgenx's innovative approach and dedication to sustainability contribute to the advancement of the EV charging infrastructure and reinforce the company's position as a leader in the field of grid-scale battery solutions.

About Salgenx:

Salgenx, a division of Infinity Turbine LLC is a leading provider of grid-scale battery technology solutions, specializing in energy storage and distribution technologies. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Salgenx aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy by delivering reliable, scalable, and cost-effective battery solutions for a variety of applications.

