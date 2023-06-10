BLUETTI AC60&B80 Set to Impress in the European Market with Unrivaled Performance
BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80 in Europe at the end of June.GERMANY, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BLUETTI, the leader in the clean energy storage industry, will launch its new AC60 & B80, the smallest solar generator with expandability and a 6-year warranty, in Europe at the end of June.
The latest innovation comes as BLUETTI noticed a market gap:
Many power stations of all sizes are available on the shelves. However, some come with a small package but with less energy inside. While some chunks are too heavy to move. What about something that is mobile and also has a big, customizable capacity for any scenario?
Enter the BLUETTI AC60&B80.
What is the BLUETTI AC60?
The BLUETTI AC60 is an 8,6kg solar generator with a 600W inverter and a 403Wh LiFePO4 battery that can add B80 for capacity boosting. Equipped with 7 different outlets, the AC60 can charge various devices, even 1.200W ones with its Power Lifting Mode.
Water and Dust-proof
Its internal structure is significantly upgraded: its circuits are isolated from the fan vents. And the AC60 is rated IP65 for water and dust protection owing to the exterior materials, making it a perfect power source for outdoor activities such as overlanding, beach camping, and more.
Fast Silent Charging
The AC60 supports four charging methods: daptor, car, solar and generator charging. With a 600W AC Turbo charging, it takes just 40 minutes to recharge AC60 from 0 to 80%. The unit operates quietly at 45dB, or below 40dB under Silent Charging Mode, perfect for use in confined spaces such as a room or tent.
Efficient Power-Saving
Featuring advanced ECO mode, the AC60 will automatically shut off if no loads are connected. With a few clicks on the BLUETTI App, AC and DC outputs can be adjusted separately to 10-30W and 5-20W for small loads, effectively reducing self-consumption while working. Moreover, it has ultra-low stand-by loss when not in use.
Easy to Monitor & Control
The AC60 is high-tech and user-friendly, with an intuitive colour LCD screen displaying battery status, charge/discharge time remaining and other helpful information. The BLUETTI App offers real-time monitoring and control from anywhere for ongoing management.
What is the B80 Expansion Battery?
Designed to complement the AC60, the 9,88kg B80 uses the same reliable LiFePO4 cells, the most stable and safest energy storage battery that delivers over 3000 cycles. Two B80s, 806Wh each, can expand the capacity of AC60 to a maximum of 2.015Wh. The B80 can work as a stand-alone DC power source with three DC ports: USB-A, USB-C, and a car outlet or as a power bank for other BLUETTI solar generators like EB3A, EB70, and AC180 through an aviation to DC7909 cable, or EB55 through an aviation to XT60.
It can also be recharged via its input ports or in connection with the AC60.
Added Peace of Mind
As reliable and safe as the AC60, the B80 comes with an advanced battery management system (BMS) to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent over-voltage, over-temperature, short-circuit, and other safety problems. Plus, an industry-leading 6-year warranty provides more ease for worry-free use.
Born for Outdoor Activity
Compact yet powerful. The AC60 and B80 are compact at 290mm*205mm*234mm, roughly the same size as a shoebox. The ergonomic fold-down handle is designed for easy transport. Whether for a camping trip or a cross-country RV journey, there's an assurance of uninterrupted power to fuel any adventure and illuminate any journey.
Availability & Price
The AC60 and B80 will be available on BLUETTI's official websites in Europe starting in June, with the debut price remaining undisclosed, although relevant staffs leak that it will be budget friendly.
About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/.
