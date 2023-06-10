Flash News: OKX Wallet Introduces STX Stacking

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 10, 2023.



OKX Wallet Enables STX Stacking

As of June 9, 2023, OKX Wallet users can now stack the Stacks (STX) token to earn yield in BTC directly from their OKX Wallets. Stackers of STX will get the BTC paid by miners as a stacking reward.

Stacking is an innovative mechanism that rewards STX token holders for participating in the Stacks blockchain’s consensus process, called Proof of Transfer (PoX). Stacks extends Bitcoin's functionality, expanding support to smart contracts, decentralized applications and Ordinals NFTs.

Stacks is an L2 on the Bitcoin network that is dedicated to improving the scalability and efficiency of the Bitcoin network.

