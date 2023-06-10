Dentist in Laguna Hills CA, Dr. Ronald Ayzin acquires Laguna Dental Center Dental office
Dr. Ronald Ayzin and the team at Laguna Dental Center are excited to continue serving the Laguna Hills community with the highest quality dental care.LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laguna Dental Center, formerly known as Laser Dental Center, has been acquired by Dr. Ronald Ayzin. The change in ownership was announced in a letter from the previous owner, Dr. Payam Ataii, who expressed his confidence in Dr. Ronald Ayzin's ability to continue providing high-quality dental care to the community.
Dr. Ronald Ayzin, a well-known dentist in the area, brings years of experience and expertise to Laguna Dental Center. He is committed to providing the latest and most advanced dental treatments to his patients. Dr. Ronald Ayzin is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to continuing the legacy of quality dental care established by Dr. Ataii.
Laguna Dental Center is a state-of-the-art dental practice that offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry. With the change in ownership, the practice will continue to offer the same high-quality dental services that patients have come to expect.
Dr. Ataii opened Laser Dental Center in Laguna Hills over 15 years ago and built a reputation for providing exceptional dental care to the community. The practice was known for its use of cutting-edge dental technology, including laser dentistry, which earned Dr. Ataii a reputation as one of the leading laser dentists in the area.
Dr. Ataii wrote a letter to his patients and friends, informing them of the change and encouraging them to welcome and meet Dr. Ronald Ayzin. In his letter, Dr. Ataii expressed his confidence in Dr. Ayzin's caring, professional, and kind personality. He also mentioned that the entire staff is excited to have a new doctor available Monday through Friday.
Dr. Ronald Ayzin and the team at Laguna Dental Center are excited to continue serving the community with the highest quality dental care. Patients can expect a seamless transition and the same commitment to excellence that Laguna Dental Center has always provided.
