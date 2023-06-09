Sixteen Idaho hunters draw Super Hunt tags, second drawing deadline is Aug. 10

Draw results for the first round of Super Hunt applications have been announced.

Roughly 118,000 applications were submitted for the first Super Hunt drawing. Of those, 38,114 were for eight deer tags, 38,625 were for eight elk tags, 8,802 were for eight pronghorn tags, 22,200 were for one moose tag and 10,224 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species. Hunters still have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year.

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners, but results by species and number of tags drawn by hunters from each state are listed below:

Deer (8 total): Idaho (3), Oregon (1), Washington (2), Utah (1) and California (1)

Elk (8 total): Idaho (5), Nevada (1), South Carolina (1) and British Columbia (1)

Pronghorn (8 total): Idaho (6), Washington (1) and California (1)

Moose (1 tag): Idaho

Super Combo (1 combo package): Idaho

Hunters still have a second chance to win a Super Hunt tag this year. The entry period for the second drawing goes through August 10, where tags for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, one moose and one Super Hunt Combo will be drawn.

Super Hunt winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for deer, elk, pronghorn, or moose, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

Winners of the second drawing will be notified by August 15. Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online or by calling 1-800-554-8685.

For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page.