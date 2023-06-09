AB307 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-06-09
WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to renumber and amend 971.15 (2); and to create 939.44 (3), 939.48 (5m) and 971.15 (2) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating criminal defenses of adequate provocation, self-defense, or not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect if the claim is based on the victim's gender identity or sexual orientation.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
