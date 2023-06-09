Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,189 in the last 365 days.

AB308 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to repeal 944.21 (8) (b) 1. and 944.21 (8) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: protection from prosecution for employees of libraries and educational institutions possessing obscene materials.

Status: A - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab308

You just read:

AB308 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-06-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more