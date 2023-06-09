WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to renumber 281.58 (8e); to amend 281.61 (6) and 281.75 (7) (c) 2. a.; and to create 66.0224, 66.0811 (4), 196.03 (7), 196.49 (7), 281.58 (8e) (bm), 292.315 and 292.32 of the statutes; Relating to: programs and requirements to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab312
AB312 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2023-06-09
