AB319 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 295.11 (6) (b); and to create 295.11 (6) (a) 6., 295.12 (3) (m) and 295.16 (4) (k) of the statutes; Relating to: asphalt or concrete plants at a nonmetallic mining site and modifying and creating administrative rules related to nonmetallic mining. (FE)