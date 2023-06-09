Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,058 in the last 365 days.

AB319 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 295.11 (6) (b); and to create 295.11 (6) (a) 6., 295.12 (3) (m) and 295.16 (4) (k) of the statutes; Relating to: asphalt or concrete plants at a nonmetallic mining site and modifying and creating administrative rules related to nonmetallic mining. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab319

You just read:

AB319 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more