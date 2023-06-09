WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 295.11 (6) (b); and to create 295.11 (6) (a) 6., 295.12 (3) (m) and 295.16 (4) (k) of the statutes; Relating to: asphalt or concrete plants at a nonmetallic mining site and modifying and creating administrative rules related to nonmetallic mining. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab319
You just read:
AB319 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.