WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 30.201 (1) (intro.) and 295.16 (2); and to create 30.19 (1m) (i) of the statutes; Relating to: permits for constructing or enlarging artificial water bodies for the purpose of nonmetallic mining reclamation and modifying administrative rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources.
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab320
You just read:
AB320 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09
