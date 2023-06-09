Submit Release
AB320 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-06-09

WISCONSIN, June 9 - An Act to amend 30.201 (1) (intro.) and 295.16 (2); and to create 30.19 (1m) (i) of the statutes; Relating to: permits for constructing or enlarging artificial water bodies for the purpose of nonmetallic mining reclamation and modifying administrative rules promulgated by the Department of Natural Resources.

Status: A - Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

