ROADWAY CLOSURE NEWPORT TOWN
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
Searles Rd in the area of Number 12 Rd in Newport Town has been shut down due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
