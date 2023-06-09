Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 228,663 in the last 365 days.

Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2023.

For Yellow less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent changes 2023 from 2022 were:

  Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a)
April (15.4)% (1.1)% (16.4)% (1.5)% (2.6)%
May (13.8)% (2.9)% (16.3)% (3.8)% (6.6)%
QTD (14.6)% (2.0)% (16.3)% (2.7)% (4.7)%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge

Excluding fuel surcharge, quarter-do-date LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 4.0% and quarter-to-date LTL revenue per shipment increased 1.9% compared to a year ago.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of nearly 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myyellow.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more