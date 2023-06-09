Sun City Funeral Florist Begins Fresh Flower Delivery to Sun City, AZ
Peoria Florist, the local flower delivery service, has announced the expansion of Sun City Funeral Florist, a funeral flower delivery serviceSUN CITY, AZ , USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This expansion allows for funeral & sympathy flower arrangements to be delivered to Sun City, Arizona on the same day or the next day by hand delivery from a local driver.
Sun City Funeral Florist is a locally owned business with employees having 20 years of flower delivery experience. Their specialty is offering sympathy funeral floral arrangements to customers in Sun City, Sun City West, and Sun City Grand areas. All of their arrangements are artfully created with fresh flowers and are thoughtfully designed to convey a message of comfort and sympathy.
With this expansion, Sun City Funeral Florist is now capable of helping family and friends to express your condolences. The company has been able to expand its reach to adjacent zip codes, making it a go to flower delivery service in the westside of Phoenix, AZ metro.
Sun City, Sun City West, and Sun City Grand have a combined population of 78,758. All three are self-governed 55+ active adult communities with recreation, shopping, places of worship, and a nationally ranked medical care. They are considered retirement communities popular with snowbirds.
Sun City Funeral has been able to provide customers with a wide range of sympathy flower arrangements, from traditional funeral wreaths, family packages, casket sprays, and custom tributes. Mr. Pleasant said, "With 20 years of floral experience, the expansion to Sun City Funeral Florist was natural fit."
ABOUT Sun City Funeral Florist
Sun City Funeral Florist™ is a local florist in Arizona. We deliver sympathy & funeral flowers into Sun City, Sun City West, Peoria and the surrounding area. Our arrangements include; casket & standing sprays, plants, baskets, and wreaths. Our compassionate florists will work with the funeral service, church, or other venue to ensure that your floral arrangement order is timely and accurate.
