Request for Applications - Middle School Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences

DOEE seeks eligible entities to continue DOEE's commitment to provide Middle School Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences (MS MWEE) to sixth, seventh and eighth grade students enrolled in DC Public Schools (DCPS) and DC Public Charter Schools (DCPCS).

The MWEE program offers District students the opportunity to spend a significant amount of time learning about their local watersheds and the Chesapeake Bay, while immersed in an urban environment. This hands-on outdoor program also provides professional development for teachers, advances the integration of environmental literacy into classroom curriculum, and helps prepare District students to be competitive in the green economy. The amount available for the project is $25,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-WPD-821” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is July 14, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

- Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11am.

Meeting number: 2312 099 3298

Password: public