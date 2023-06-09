Travel Startup Yovivo Expands Core Team With New Staff Members

Extended stays booking site hires Karen Kochmann (Ex-Expedia) and Erik Beekman (Ex Savills) to keep up with its fast expansion

Karen Kochmann has been taken on by Yovivo in the position of Strategic Growth Manager. Formerly Expedia’s Account Manager for the Balearic Islands (where the Yovivo offices and team are located), Karen boasts over seven years of experience, a masters degree in Digital Marketing and E-commerce, and a Banking degree from Lauder Business School.

“I plan to developing strategic partnerships which will help Yovivo grow and position itself as a leading brand for extended stays. With my experience in the field of tech and tourism I will be able to bring fresh ideas to both the development of the platform and the B2C and B2B approach planned. I'll also focus on creating direct partnerships with hotels to build long term strategies and less third-party dependency,” says Karen.

Ms. Kochmann’s appointment as Strategic Growth Manager follows closely behind the addition of Erik Beekman to the Yovivo team. Erik is an experienced real estate professional, co-founder and owner of investment management firm, BEEX real estate, and formerly National Head of Agency at Savills. In addition to his strong real estate background, he has also co-founded a Proptech start-up and has considerable education and experience in the hospitality industry. Erik is the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) & Co-Founder of the Yovivo real estate arm, which will purchase, construct and convert strategically located properties into medium-term accommodation under the Yovivo brand.

About Yovivo

Yovivo was founded by passionate expats who have lived in more than 15 countries over the last 15 years. Currently based in Mallorca, an international hospitality hub, it became obvious to them that hotels were adapting their products with extended-stay bookings to become more economically sustainable, not only for their business growth but also in response to the growing trend of remote workers and digital nomads.

Historically these nomads were mainly using private home rentals, but recent trends have shifted, and their preference has now become hotel accommodations. The idea was to create a platform dedicated to global hotel bookings to answer the demand for these types of extended-stay accommodations at reasonable rates.

Press Contact

Sarah Miller-Benichou, CEO

Sarah@yovivo.com

