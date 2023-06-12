URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST a FATHERS DAY WEEKEND 3-COURSE DINNER

Check out our 3-Course Father's Day Dinner Menu

Treat Dad to Urban Press Winery & Restaurant this Father's Day weekend for a 3-course meal that features "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina".

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Dad this Father's Day Weekend (June 16th-18th) from 3pm-9pm. Make this the most memorable dining experience for Dad.



THE MENU:

1st Course: Choice of appetizer (Chef's Baby Gem Salad or Arugula Salad)

2nd Course: Entree of all Entree's, "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina" (Porterhouse, NY Strip, & a Filet) all served w/ Asparagus & Baked potato.

3rd Course: Beignets with Vanilla Crème



Seating is limited. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available with entrance on Palm Avenue directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. Handicap access is available through our back entrance via the alleyway between Magnolia Blvd. and Palm Ave., to the covered Patio, Piazza, and 2nd floor Mezzanine. For the complete menu, please visit https://www.urbanpresswinery.com.



Make reservations at https://www.urbanpresswinery.com/

(Regular Dinner Menu will be available).