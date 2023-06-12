URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT to HOST a FATHERS DAY WEEKEND 3-COURSE DINNER

Check out our 3-Course Father's Day Dinner Menu

Treat Dad to Urban Press Winery & Restaurant this Father's Day weekend for a 3-course meal that features "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina".

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Dad this Father's Day Weekend (June 16th-18th) from 3pm-9pm. Make this the most memorable dining experience for Dad.


THE MENU:
1st Course: Choice of appetizer (Chef's Baby Gem Salad or Arugula Salad)
2nd Course: Entree of all Entree's, "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina" (Porterhouse, NY Strip, & a Filet) all served w/ Asparagus & Baked potato.
3rd Course: Beignets with Vanilla Crème


Seating is limited. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant is located at 316 North San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank. Free parking is available with entrance on Palm Avenue directly behind Urban Press Winery & Restaurant. Handicap access is available through our back entrance via the alleyway between Magnolia Blvd. and Palm Ave., to the covered Patio, Piazza, and 2nd floor Mezzanine. For the complete menu, please visit https://www.urbanpresswinery.com.


Make reservations at https://www.urbanpresswinery.com/
(Regular Dinner Menu will be available).

Heather Clifford
Urban Press Winery & Restaurant
+1 661-789-7282
email us here
Urban Press
316 N. San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, California, 91502
United States
+1 619-971-1834
About

About URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has the distinction of being the only Los Angeles-area winery and fine dining establishment that crafts its own wine. Owner Giovanni D’Andrea has been creating his own wine since the early 90’s. Urban Press with its superior California wines (single varietals and unique blends) as well as gourmet food and live entertainment, is the perfect venue for any event, be it a romantic date night, girls’ night out, corporate party, wedding, or unique special gathering. The unassuming entrance leads past an expansive wine library and a cozy barrel room to the main serving room, with bold brick walls reaching to the soaring high ceilings. A grand crystal chandelier provides the ambiance as guests continue to the custom iron, crystal-lined staircase leading to the mezzanine dining area, which overlooks the main floor and tasting room. Just a few more steps and a pergola-covered patio and a garden piazza, provides outdoor seating. The world-renowned, award-winning (16-point Gault Millau recipient) Roman Chef Emidio Tidu brings his signature dishes which are steeped in his Italian traditions. His cuisine is fused with a French influence, including lamb shank, chateaubriand, and an original recipe for homemade, Michelin star-worthy, Sicilian cannoli. Urban Press Winery & Restaurant has become one of the few places in Burbank to enjoy a variety of live music Wednesday through Sunday. The WINEdown Wednesday Jazz night and Sunday Jazz Brunch have become the-place-to-be-seen for jazz lovers. D’Andrea blends tradition, deep technical knowledge, and new ideas to bring the wine list and menu selections to life.

http://UrbanPressWinery.Com

